What is continuous threat exposure management (CTEM)?

Continuous threat exposure management, or CTEM, is a cybersecurity discipline that emphasizes real-time, ongoing exposure assessment and prioritization of cyberthreats.
Gartner introduced the concept of CTEM in the early 2020s, outlining a five-step process to streamline risk management and make it more thorough: scoping, discovery, prioritization, validation and mobilization.
CTEM is an evolved form of vulnerability management, the basic practice of identifying, scoring and prioritizing threats. It augments traditional vulnerability management with sophisticated prioritization and validation capabilities that allow organizations to accurately identify which threats are the most dangerous at any moment in time. CTEM continuously monitors the IT ecosystem, prioritizing remediation in a manner that is closely aligned with business priorities.
The goal of CTEM is to enable proactive security by focusing an organization’s resources on the cyber risks that pose the most legitimate, immediate threats to the environment. In this way, CTEM can help reduce alert fatigue and mean time to remediate (MTTR).
Recent advances in computing make a proactive approach to security even more crucial than before. Gartner analysts wrote in May 20261 that Anthropic’s Claude Mythos Preview and Project Glasswing “require” effective CTEM. Similarly, a March 2026 report from IDC2 asserts that ongoing CTEM processes will be crucial to preparing for post-quantum cryptography.
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The CTEM framework has five key steps: scoping, discovery, prioritization, validation and mobilization.
Scoping is the process of deciding which elements of the IT infrastructure will be included in CTEM.
A CTEM program can include cloud environments, on-premises data storage, third-party components or any combination of these elements. Determining which elements are included in the management process, and what specifically will be managed, is possibly the most crucial step for ensuring that CTEM drives business outcomes.
Security teams begin by taking inventory of assets and defining which are the so-called “crown jewels” that are crucial to business functioning. They then comprehensively map the attack surface: how evolving threats might get in through internet-facing and cloud assets, internal connections where these threats can spread, third-party connection points that might be vulnerable and phishing or social engineering opportunities.
The outcome of the scoping process is a list of business-critical assets and corresponding maps of their attack surfaces. This information guides the rest of the CTEM cycle.
Scoping is typically revisited when significant changes such as cloud migration or new vendor additions are made to the environment, or when the business context changes.
Discovery is the process of gathering intelligence about threats to the IT environment. In the context of CTEM, the single most significant characteristic of this step is that it is continuous. Security teams use automated vulnerability scanning tools to constantly evaluate the CTEM environment for existing vulnerabilities and potential attack paths.
CTEM teams use various tools to comprehensively scan every in-scope asset. Common tools include dynamic application security testing (DAST), software composition analysis (SCA), attack surface management (ASM), identity threat detection and response (ITDR) and many other automated security programs.
The findings of the discovery process often feed back into scoping, as continuous vulnerability scanning reveals which parts of the attack surface are most vulnerable and should be prioritized by CTEM.
After the attack surface has been defined and scanned, CTEM teams decide which threats to address and in what order.
CTEM takes a more fine-grained approach to prioritization than many traditional security risk scoring practices, zeroing in on only those targets that are most at-risk and relevant to business outcomes.
Common CTEM prioritization criteria include:
The goal of prioritization is to produce a hierarchical tier list of vulnerabilities that contains every element within the CTEM project’s scope.
Validation is a crucial step that differentiates CTEM from traditional vulnerability management. It entails establishing that identified vulnerabilities are genuinely exploitable in practice.
By validating vulnerabilities, security teams can determine whether an exposure is accessible, whether it can be exploited given network conditions, whether existing security measures are enough to protect it and what harm might come from its exploitation.
To validate vulnerabilities, security teams often simulate real-world cyberattacks. Simulations be done manually with a red team, with automated penetration testing tools or a combination of both.
Mobilization is the stage where the organization acts on insights gained from the previous steps of CTEM.
Security teams recommend specific remediations for each vulnerability, including new controls, specific patch versions, configuration changes and instructions for any dependencies that might be affected. Some well-defined, lower-risk vulnerabilities—such as exposed credentials, open ports and simple misconfigurations—can be remedied through simple automations.
Security teams also explain why these vulnerabilities have been prioritized for remediation, and they help integrate the fixes into the workflows of the teams assigned to each vulnerability. This part of the process requires business-wide collaboration and communication, making CTEM as much a change management process as a cybersecurity concern.
CTEM is a comprehensive program that incorporates many elements of vulnerability management but significantly expands their scope, improves their frequency and sharpens their focus.
The traditional vulnerability management workflow is slightly different from the core CTEM workflow. The stages of vulnerability management include:
CTEM takes the same basic principles and processes, augments them with advanced tooling and closely ties vulnerability discovery, assessment and remediation to business impact.
Ultimately, CTEM can be thought of as a more focused, refined, business-aligned evolution of vulnerability management.
Some of the most common tools used for CTEM include:
Vulnerability management platforms typically provide dashboards for reporting on metrics such as mean time to detect (MTTD) and mean time to respond (MTTR). Many also include databases of identified vulnerabilities and remediation tools such as automated patch management and configuration management functions.
Attack surface management provide real-time, continuous visibility into vulnerabilities and attack vectors as they emerge. ASM tools often look at the enterprise network from a hacker’s perspective, identifying targets and assessing risks based on the opportunities they present to a malicious attacker.
SIEM platforms help detect user behavior anomalies and use artificial intelligence (AI) to automate many of the manual processes associated with threat detection and incident response.
Breach and attack simulation solutions automatically, continuously simulate cyberattacks to test security controls and provide actionable insights.
Benefits of implementing CTEM include faster vulnerability response, alignment between security and business outcomes and a more robust view of the organization’s attack surface.
With its comprehensive approach to prioritization, CTEM helps eliminate false positives while directing security teams toward vulnerabilities that are exploitable instead of theoretical. Teams are then able to respond quickly and decisively because of the workflows defined in CTEM’s mobilization step.
CTEM prioritization decisions factor in business risk reduction alongside technical vulnerability, which helps create alignment between an organization’s security efforts and its business goals. This alignment makes it easier to communicate risk to the C-suite and justify necessary security investments.
Through continuous monitoring, focused scoping and thorough validation, CTEM provides security teams with a real-time view of an organization’s security posture, as opposed to a series of static snapshots. As a result, the security team can better understand not only vulnerabilities in isolation, but how vulnerable points in their IT infrastructure are connected.
Challenges of implementing CTEM include uniting organizational workflows, potentially high expenses and clearing bottlenecks to remediation.
CTEM’s scope is vast—not only in covering the entire enterprise attack surface, but in uniting IT, business, security and DevOps in shared discovery, prioritization and remediation workflows. And defining the scope of the project itself can be a major hurdle, requiring a thorough inventory of business objectives and assets.
CTEM workflows run continuously, which can require major overhead investments in security and monitoring tools, services and personnel. The costs can be prohibitive, especially for mid-sized companies.
While the mobilization stage is meant to put the insights gleaned through CTEM into action, fixing exposures across the organization often requires cross-team collaboration and change management practices. These requirements often go beyond the scope of the CTEM process itself.
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