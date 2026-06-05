What is continuous threat exposure management (CTEM)?

Gartner introduced the concept of CTEM in the early 2020s, outlining a five-step process to streamline risk management and make it more thorough: scoping, discovery, prioritization, validation and mobilization.

CTEM is an evolved form of vulnerability management, the basic practice of identifying, scoring and prioritizing threats. It augments traditional vulnerability management with sophisticated prioritization and validation capabilities that allow organizations to accurately identify which threats are the most dangerous at any moment in time. CTEM continuously monitors the IT ecosystem, prioritizing remediation in a manner that is closely aligned with business priorities.

The goal of CTEM is to enable proactive security by focusing an organization’s resources on the cyber risks that pose the most legitimate, immediate threats to the environment. In this way, CTEM can help reduce alert fatigue and mean time to remediate (MTTR).

Recent advances in computing make a proactive approach to security even more crucial than before. Gartner analysts wrote in May 20261 that Anthropic’s Claude Mythos Preview and Project Glasswing “require” effective CTEM. Similarly, a March 2026 report from IDC2 asserts that ongoing CTEM processes will be crucial to preparing for post-quantum cryptography.