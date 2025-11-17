What is cloud-native observability?

Cloud-native observability differs from traditional observability in its specific focus on the challenges posed by cloud systems. In these systems, containers, virtual machines and other resources can be provisioned and deleted at a moment’s notice, creating massive amounts of sometimes ephemeral data.

Cloud-native observability solutions help organizations track key datapoints in this mutable system, which in turn helps support the DevOps process and its small, frequent, often automated updates.

Cloud-native observability platforms collect data from across an organization’s hybrid cloud environment, which can consist of services from multiple providers (such as Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services), onsite servers and the many tools and resources they support (such as microservices or container orchestration tools like Kubernetes). They provide actionable insights into metrics such as network traffic and latency and correlations between those metrics across platforms, often automating necessary repairs and visualization of the data gathered.

For example, a cloud-based observability platform might collect latency metrics from a virtual machine hosted on a cloud server, logs from that virtual machine’s Kubernetes-orchestrated containers describing their API calls and information about network events such as the deployment of a new application. It can then present the data collected as a chart or graph and perform a root cause analysis, giving administrators concrete insight into what causes downtime.

Many modern platforms use artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to power these automated features. According to a 2025 report from 451 Research, 71% of organizations that use observability solutions are using their AI features, an increase from 2024 of 26%.1

Many popular cloud-native observability tools are open source, such as OpenTelemetry, Jaeger and Prometheus. By allowing the developer community to make platform- or application-specific fixes as problems arise, open-source tools give organizations more flexibility in sometimes unpredictable cloud-native environments, and greater ability to connect their tools with various systems and application programming interfaces (APIs).