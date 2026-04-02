The financial industry as a whole is being revolutionized, and it’s forcing financial planning and analysis (FP&A) teams to reimagine the financial reporting process.

Using AI for financial reporting is no longer a suggestion. It’s an imperative for companies trying to stay ahead of the competition. A KPMG study found that nearly 72% of companies surveyed are piloting or using AI in financial reporting, and they expect that number to rise to 99% in the next year.

Financial reporting is a monotonous task for finance teams, requiring them to deal with Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, changing regulatory requirements and environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting. Collecting financial data for each of these filings is time-consuming and expensive. This is where AI for finance steps in—accelerating financial reporting, sharpening insights and strengthening the overall decision-making process.