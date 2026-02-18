What is financial analysis?

The process uses a range of techniques to analyze financial statements and other reports to help investors and internal management evaluate the company’s stability.

The central focus of financial analysis is to evaluate all available financial information, including income statements, cash flow statements, balance sheets and any other disclosures or financial reports. Financial analysts on financial planning and analysis (FP&A) teams then use that data to assess the company’s overall financial position.

It is now common practice for organizations to use tools and techniques powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to analyze data and inform decision-making.

Key components of financial analysis include ratio analysis and reviewing historical data to inform future financial management projections and better understand the company’s health and potential. Some of the common types of financial analysis include vertical analysis, horizontal analysis, leverage analysis, liquidity analysis and profitability analysis.

Financial analysis is built on several types of financial statements and three core statements are worth noting:

An income statement (also called profit and loss statement) details a company’s revenue, expenses, net income and overall profit or loss over a period.

A balance sheet is a snapshot of a company’s assets, liabilities and shareholders’ equity at a certain point in time.