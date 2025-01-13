Home
Z-KAI Co., Ltd.
Z-KAI Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Z-KAI") provides high-quality correspondence education services through abundant expertise in education cultivated since its founding. The company, which aims to provide optimal educational services to individual learners through the use of data, has faced the challenge of its core system, which has been repeatedly expanded and renovated for many years through individual optimizations. To move forward with the transformation from a service based on paper teaching materials and mailing to a service that digitizes teaching materials and utilizes data, it took a lot of time and cost to renovate the core system. To create a system environment suitable for educational services in the digital age, the company decided to revamp its core system through co-creation with IBM. By building a new core system using microservices on the container platform of Amazon Web Services (AWS), Z-KAI has achieved high flexibility, agility and scalability. Z-KAI is proceeding with a project aiming for a complete transition from the old core system in 2025, and afterward, they are also considering developing it into a core system common across the entire Group.
Z-KAI has developed and provided new teaching materials and teaching styles in response to the needs of each era. Today, digitalization is indispensable for implementing this approach, and "data utilization" will be particularly important in the future. However, the company's core system had been optimized for each business and service and was thus fragmented, making it difficult to achieve the data utilization that the company was aiming for. Launching a new service would have required a large amount of time and modification costs, and the system lacked flexibility and agility. Z-KAI decided to revamp its core system to solve these problems.
Z-KAI wanted to build a "system that can compete for the next 10 to 20 years" and chose IBM as its co-creation partner, due to its capacity to cover everything from upstream processes to system architecture and infrastructure, and its deep understanding of the company's business. Following IBM's proposal, Z-KAI adopted an approach to realize a new core system with a large number of microservices operating in API collaboration on a container platform based on RedHat OpenShift. AWS was chosen for the infrastructure. In the architecture work that began in 2019, requirements were prioritized using the MoSCoW Analysis* management method, and only functions truly necessary from a business perspective were implemented. A migration method from the old core system was also devised, and a method of gradually completing each business and service unit and migrating to the new core system in stages was made possible.
Z-KAI engaged with a project to fully migrate from its old core system by the end of 2024. Although the digitalization of educational materials has accelerated since the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020, each function migrated early through a phased migration approach has enabled the smooth delivery of new services. After the migration to the new core system, the company expects to greatly reduce the time and cost required to add new functions. The new, highly scalable core system also contributes to improved business decision-making, allowing business units to make flexible decisions on the functions to be developed in each project phase. After migration from the old core system is completed, efforts to develop the new core system will continue, with a view to developing it into a common core system for the entire Z-KAI Group in the future.
Established in 1931 with a principal focus in the communication corrections business. Currently, under Zoshinkai Holdings Co., Ltd., as a core company of the Z-KAI Group, Z-KAI is developing educational services closely tailored to different individuals, including children to working adults, based on businesses including long-distance education, classrooms, books, videos and more.
