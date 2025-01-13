Z-KAI Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Z-KAI") provides high-quality correspondence education services through abundant expertise in education cultivated since its founding. The company, which aims to provide optimal educational services to individual learners through the use of data, has faced the challenge of its core system, which has been repeatedly expanded and renovated for many years through individual optimizations. To move forward with the transformation from a service based on paper teaching materials and mailing to a service that digitizes teaching materials and utilizes data, it took a lot of time and cost to renovate the core system. To create a system environment suitable for educational services in the digital age, the company decided to revamp its core system through co-creation with IBM. By building a new core system using microservices on the container platform of Amazon Web Services (AWS), Z-KAI has achieved high flexibility, agility and scalability. Z-KAI is proceeding with a project aiming for a complete transition from the old core system in 2025, and afterward, they are also considering developing it into a core system common across the entire Group.

