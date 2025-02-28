Data-driven decisions

The Gomero solution offers better access to real-time information and historical analysis of the health of critical equipment, all presented on a “single pane of glass” with an accurate substation-level view and specific asset drill-down and interrogation capability. These features will allow Ellevio to build a more detailed understanding of maintenance requirements and priorities.

“Bringing Gomero sensor data into Maximo will give us a more sophisticated view of the health of our assets,” says Airiman. “Rather than just getting an alert when something is failing, we’ll be able to make data-driven maintenance plans. In particular, we’ll be able to apply preemptive maintenance, avoiding the higher cost and risk of waiting until a fault develops.”

Seamless workflows

Integrating sensor data into Maximo will also enable work-order integration. Today, Ellevio’s external maintenance vendors receive alerts from Gomero and are responsible for managing the corresponding maintenance on a general work order. In the future, sensor data will flow into the relevant asset in Maximo and trigger automated work orders directly from Ellevio.

“With sensor-to-work-order workflows, we’ll have better visibility into maintenance activities and be able to prioritize work,” says Airiman. “We won’t need to log into another system or copy information—everything will be in the work order, which can also cover aspects such as inventory and staff allocation.”

Prioritizing health and safety

Even with the best precautions in place, traveling to remote locations and working with high-voltage electrical systems can be hazardous. Using intelligent analysis in Maximo to reduce the need for site visits will therefore help Ellevio keep maintenance engineers safe. And with fewer site visits to manage, Ellevio and its partners will face less pressure around sourcing engineering talent.

“With a better understanding of when site visits are really necessary, we can reduce our engineers’ workload,” comments Airiman. “Equally, by gathering all relevant asset data together with things such as operating manuals in Maximo, we can provide a full picture of each asset, which helps ensure correct maintenance.”

Extending to new domains

Ellevio and Gomero are now introducing capabilities to monitor circuit breakers and gas-insulated switchgear for the early detection of micro leakages of sulfur hexafluoride (SF 6 ), a gas used in SF 6 assets to suppress electrical arcs. The SF 6 in these assets can leak out over time, potentially causing significant environmental damage as a greenhouse gas.

The new solution measures gas leakage at micro levels, analyzes it using AI in the Gomero cloud and feeds the information into pre-built Maximo templates, providing near-real-time data to Ellevio. Compared with the existing warning system, which provides only basic alerts at set thresholds, the solution will present timely opportunities to schedule maintenance interventions rather than reacting to critical alerts that require significant remediation.