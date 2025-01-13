Yasuda Warehouse Co., Ltd. continues to take on bold challenges in providing services transcending the boundaries of the logistics industry.

One major challenge for Yasuda Warehouse, which has strengths in solutions that flexibly respond to diverse needs across many industries, was the improvement of the comprehensive logistics information system on IBM i. The system had made it difficult to further improve operational efficiency and respond to digitalization, as the scale of the system had been bloated due to being built individually for each customer for many years. The restrictions on the technology used also made it difficult to further improve operational efficiency and respond to digitalization.

While continuing to use IBM i, which represents an accumulation of expertise built over many years, the company has implemented gradual modernization that provides an early return on investment and progression toward improvement by combining IBM i with microservices through Amazon Web Services (AWS) container services. Through co-creation with IBM, the company was able to develop customer services and warehouse applications in a short period of time, improving service and operational efficiency.