Yasuda Warehouse Co., Ltd. continues to take on bold challenges in providing services transcending the boundaries of the logistics industry.
One major challenge for Yasuda Warehouse, which has strengths in solutions that flexibly respond to diverse needs across many industries, was the improvement of the comprehensive logistics information system on IBM i. The system had made it difficult to further improve operational efficiency and respond to digitalization, as the scale of the system had been bloated due to being built individually for each customer for many years. The restrictions on the technology used also made it difficult to further improve operational efficiency and respond to digitalization.
While continuing to use IBM i, which represents an accumulation of expertise built over many years, the company has implemented gradual modernization that provides an early return on investment and progression toward improvement by combining IBM i with microservices through Amazon Web Services (AWS) container services. Through co-creation with IBM, the company was able to develop customer services and warehouse applications in a short period of time, improving service and operational efficiency.
Yasuda Warehouse's comprehensive logistics information system, which has supported the provision of solutions that flexibly and meticulously respond diverse customer needs, had been built on the "IBM i" in an individually optimized manner for each customer, resulting in a bloated system scale. Responding to digitalization for the purpose of improving services and work efficiency was difficult, and it was necessary to utilize open technology such as cloud native to respond to demand for the latest technology, a shortage of engineers and a need for faster service introduction. After investigation, the company will continue to use IBM i, which represents an accumulation of the expertise built so far, and will begin modernization efforts to respond to digitalization and beyond by utilizing cloud technology.
Yasuda Warehouse has established IBM as a co-creation partner to provide a managed container service for IBM i and AWS, based on the policies of improving development productivity and quality by combining common parts using microservices based on container technology, rather than creating a system for each customer, and steadily proceeding with the project while obtaining an early return on investment through gradual modernization. Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS (ROSA) is used in a hybrid cloud configuration to build a new comprehensive logistics information system. In phase 1, the company developed the highest priority customer services and warehouse applications in less than a year with the most cost-effective return on investment.
Yasuda Warehouse began developing customer services and warehouse business applications in February 2023. Through the customer services, customers can now check the status of product inventory, imports / exports, deliveries and more, and give shipping instructions at any time. Furthermore, through the warehouse business applications, warehouse operations have been digitized and work efficiency has been improved. In the future, the company plans to convert office applications to the web and develop new services in phase 2, and in phase 3, they plan to prepare a data analysis environment in response to internal data utilization needs.
The main products and services used in this case are as follows.
With bases centered around the Tokyo metropolitan and Kansai areas, Yasuda Warehouse provides comprehensive and high-quality logistics services that respond quickly to customer needs, using flexible imagination and creativity not bound by conventional experience. In recent years, in addition to warehouse and transportation services, the company has been strengthening solutions that contribute to solving customer issues, such as medical device repair services, IT equipment kitting and support for improving the efficiency of office processes.
