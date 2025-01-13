After the survey was conducted, issues related to employee motivation and career development became visible. The company's Human Resources Department reported the results to management and all managers, and shared them with all employees. The issues that emerged from the analysis were divided into company-wide issues and workplace-specific issues, and the PDCA cycle commenced implementation in reference to the recommended action plan. Employees have commented that their motivation has increased and that they now are more likely to consider what they can do on their own. The company plans to continue conducting engagement surveys in the next fiscal year and beyond, and to analyze the data over time to further improve the workplace environment and organizational climate.



