Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.
Toyoda Gosei has introduced an “employee engagement system” with the aim of understanding and improving employees' motivation to contribute. Qualtrics EmployeesXM was adopted as the core tool, and IBM was selected as the implementation partner. A survey targeting approximately 6,500 people was conducted in just under two months, and based on the analysis results, efforts have commenced to improve the work environment at Toyoda Gosei.
Toyoda Gosei has long endeavored to reform its work styles and organizational culture, and over the past few years has put particular emphasis on creating a workplace culture that allows employees to speak their minds. However, changes in the automotive industry, which represents the company's main customer base, and the shift in work styles due to the COVID-19 pandemic have made it difficult to ascertain whether supervisors and subordinates are communicating well. Therefore, the company decided that it needed a system to conduct engagement surveys to understand and improve employee willingness to contribute and the employee experience, and to quantitatively evaluate results and link them to improvement activities. Another essential requirement was to be able to conduct the survey within approximately two months from the start of the project.
After consideration, Toyoda Gosei selected Qualtrics EmployeeXM, a one-stop solution for improving and enhancing employee engagement, and selected IBM as its implementation partner. The company worked with IBM to set questions, design a dashboard and register a recommended action plan after the survey. The response rate was approximately 97%, extremely high, and by incorporating responses from smartphones using QR codes, the company was able to reflect the opinions of many skilled workers who had not been surveyed in the past. IBM also provided support for post-survey analysis and response to inquiries from employees.
After the survey was conducted, issues related to employee motivation and career development became visible. The company's Human Resources Department reported the results to management and all managers, and shared them with all employees. The issues that emerged from the analysis were divided into company-wide issues and workplace-specific issues, and the PDCA cycle commenced implementation in reference to the recommended action plan. Employees have commented that their motivation has increased and that they now are more likely to consider what they can do on their own. The company plans to continue conducting engagement surveys in the next fiscal year and beyond, and to analyze the data over time to further improve the workplace environment and organizational climate.
