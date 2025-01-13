Home
Tokyo Seimitsu Co., Ltd.
Tokyo Seimitsu Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "Tokyo Seimitsu") provides semiconductor manufacturing equipment and precision measuring instruments to manufacturing companies across the globe, taking advantage of its high level of technological capability. For many years, the company had been using AS/400 as its core system to support these businesses, but decided to renew the system to provide management information more quickly and reduce operational burden. For the new core system, the company selected SAP S/4HANA as its ERP product and IBM Cloud Managed Services, which packages everything from cloud infrastructure to SAP's BASIS operations, as its operating environment. As a result, the company has been able to reform its operations and utilize data by taking advantage of S/4HANA, while at the same time significantly reducing its operational burden with SAP Managed Services, thus realizing a more disaster-resistant system environment through IBM Cloud.
Tokyo Seimitsu built a mission-critical system in 1999 to support the manufacture and sale of semiconductor manufacturing equipment and precision measuring instruments, which it boasts top market share in, and has been operating the system on AS/400 installed in a server room at the head office. The system has functions for cost, production, sales and accounting management. However, since many years had passed since the system was built, the maintenance period of the package software had expired, and there was a shortage of engineers who could handle AS/400 development. Further, there was growing demand from management to accelerate the monthly closing of accounts, which had been done in conjunction with nighttime batch processing. To this end, the company decided to revamp its core system to provide information that contributes to timely management decisions and business actions, and migrate to a more robust core system for the digital age.
Tokyo Seimitsu's policy was to implement a system with the standard functions of packaged products and minimal add-ons, and to minimize the burden on the select few members of its Information Systems Department with regard to infrastructure. To this end, Tokyo Seimitsu landed on a solution with an eye toward the cloud and outsourced operations and management. As a result, the company selected SAP S/4HANA as its ERP package product and IBM's SAP Managed Services, which packages everything from cloud infrastructure to SAP's BASIS operations, as its operating environment. With IBM's support, the company will proceed with the implementation and construction project and complete the new core system in a DR configuration using IBM Cloud's Tokyo Data Center (DC) and Australia DC.
Tokyo Seimitsu has already achieved many results in the course of reviewing and reforming its operations with the new core system based on SAP S/4HANA. For example, the company has greatly simplified cost accounting, which was previously performed using a proprietary method, by adapting it to the S/4HANA standard, and has greatly transformed operations including production management and sales management, the latte of which used to revolve around production number, but now correlates to individual order forms. Also, the monthly closing of accounts can now be completed two days earlier than in the past. The manager of the company noted that they appreciate that the adoption of SAP managed services has significantly reduced the operational burden. In the future, the company plans to utilize the data accumulated in S/4HANA in the digital reforms being promoted by each department, the expansion of a management dashboard providing management information and the enhancement of sales activities.
