To meet the concurrent needs of AMBSE, teams from IBM and its partners worked together to develop solutions for both security and storage.

First, a team from IBM Security® performed a gap analysis and developed recommendations for building an SOC that would automate tasks, harden defenses and provide constant vigilance of incoming threats.

“We host some of the highest profile events in the world, so failure is not an option,” says Carlton Powers, Senior Director, Information Security, AMBSE. “We need security that can evolve with our business, and IBM is helping us create a world-class security operations center that will allow MBS to operate at the highest level with optimal protection against malicious intent.”

To achieve this, the team plans to implement three key solutions:

IBM Security Randori® Recon

If you want to defend against attackers, you have to think like an attacker. And the IBM Security team will be using Randori Recon to do just that. This attack surface management solution helps identify potential vulnerabilities across complex networks, discovering risk and prioritizing remediation.

IBM Security QRadar® Suite

Staying ahead of evolving threats requires a modern, AI-powered threat detection and response system. That’s why AMBSE chose the IBM Security QRadar Suite to solve the problem of “too many threats and not enough eyes.” QRadar uses powerful AI to perform triage of potential threats, ignoring harmless activity and alerting cybersecurity analysts to more serious security incidents. The result? Fortified defenses and a more productive cybersecurity team.

IBM X-Force

IBM’s team of world-renowned cybersecurity analysts will provide ongoing support to AMB, monitoring, analyzing and preventing threats 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. And because they operate in more than 170 countries around the world, the X-Force team benefits from a global view of threat intelligence, identifying new attack vectors before they reach your doorstep.

The need for a more robust storage system was driven by two requirements: the enormous 4K video files that serve the Halo Board and thousands of hours of HD video content from security cameras that provide continuous surveillance in and around the stadium.

IBM worked with IBM Business Partner Flagship Solutions Group to design and implement an enterprise-class hybrid storage environment built around IBM Storage Scale System, which consolidates all file and object workloads into a single software-defined storage pool with 18 petabytes of capacity.

“IBM presented us with a distinctive infrastructure solution that enabled us to efficiently manage all stored data, including event and security videos, in a centralized location,” says Sherry Millette, Senior Director, IT Infrastructure, AMBSE. “This solution proved to be a significant advantage for us as the standardization and consolidation of data led to substantial cost reductions.”