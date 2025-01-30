Home
Hitachi Zosen Co., Ltd.
Hitachi Zosen Corporation (hereafter "Hitachi Zosen") has one major business of design and operation of waste incineration and power generation facilities, alongside other environmental plant businesses. The company has positioned the value-added enhancement of its products and services as a priority measure to contribute to the realization of a sustainable, safe and secure society, and to this end is promoting the use of advanced technologies. In partnership with IBM, the company has been working on the development of combustion control technology for fully automated waste incinerators, building AI models for avoiding abnormalities and maintaining normal operations, and verifying these models on actual incinerators. In parallel with these efforts, the company is studying practical applications, building a system infrastructure and establishing a specialized organization to accelerate business development.
Manual operation by experienced operators is essential for the operation of garbage incinerators, but securing human resources is not easy. There is also a need to develop a system that can respond to risks such as large-scale natural disasters and infectious disease epidemics. Hitachi Zosen has identified a source of new value for garbage incineration facilities facing such issues: plants that can be operated automatically without people, including remote monitoring and operation from anywhere in the world.
In addition to focusing on developing and providing remote monitoring and operational support services utilizing images and sensor data, the company also established the Hitz Advanced Information Technology Center (A.I/TEC) to improve added value of products and services by utilizing advanced technologies such as big data analysis, IoT and artificial intelligence (AI). The company has expanded their value chain into business planning and service areas based on engineering and manufacturing expertise cultivated over many years.
Aiming for these goals, Hitachi Zosen has been developing fully automated combustion operation systems using AI together with IBM. Two AI models, a “normal maintenance model” and an “abnormal avoidance model,” were developed according to the combustion state in the garbage incinerator, and level 4 (unmanned) fully automated operation was made possible. As a result, combustion failure time was reduced by half, and manual operation by operators was reduced to less than half, which succeeded in reducing the risks of relying on specialist resources and the possibility of human error.
Further, Hitachi Zosen has begun creating a system to convert developed technologies and systems into products and services and launch them worldwide. The Incubation Promotion Division was established as a new organization to promote the practical application and commercialization of autonomous driving at garbage incineration facilities. IBM provided comprehensive support for this division, and all preparations required were completed in a short three-month period.
In addition to services aimed at improving the efficiency and labor saving of garbage incineration facilities, such as remote monitoring and remote operation, the Incubation Promotion Department has established a system to comprehensively support customers, including in terms of equipment maintenance, longevity and operator skills. In remote monitoring, data collected from garbage incineration and power generation plants in various regions is stored in A.I/TEC, and on-site support is provided from the two perspectives of real-time monitoring and data analysis. Also, preparations for remotely control furnaces are progressing smoothly, with services planned to be offered in the near future.
Following a series of initiatives and achievements at the waste incineration and power generation facility, Hitachi Zosen plans to do everything possible resolve issues faced by customers and the market, becoming a solution partner for the realization of a recycling-oriented society.
The main products and services in this case study are as follows.
