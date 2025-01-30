In addition to services aimed at improving the efficiency and labor saving of garbage incineration facilities, such as remote monitoring and remote operation, the Incubation Promotion Department has established a system to comprehensively support customers, including in terms of equipment maintenance, longevity and operator skills. In remote monitoring, data collected from garbage incineration and power generation plants in various regions is stored in A.I/TEC, and on-site support is provided from the two perspectives of real-time monitoring and data analysis. Also, preparations for remotely control furnaces are progressing smoothly, with services planned to be offered in the near future.

Following a series of initiatives and achievements at the waste incineration and power generation facility, Hitachi Zosen plans to do everything possible resolve issues faced by customers and the market, becoming a solution partner for the realization of a recycling-oriented society.

The main products and services in this case study are as follows.