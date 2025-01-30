Home
DENSO Corporation (hereafter "DENSO") has been operating a private cloud since 2011 with the objective of providing a fast, inexpensive and reliable infrastructure for internal and group companies. As the scale of its use grows each year, the company has considered combining its on-premise private cloud with a public cloud to create a hybrid cloud in response to growing demand for faster infrastructure, and to reduce operational burden associated with the expansion and aging of equipment. As a first step, the company decided to locate its disaster backup and DR (disaster recovery) backups, which had been operated on-site, on the public cloud. In addition, IBM InfoSphere Virtual Data Pipeline, with its permanent incremental backup and compressed transfer functionality, enables data recovery from DR backups in the cloud that were previously only available on-site, contributing to improved operational efficiency and significant cost reductions.
DENSO has been operating a private cloud for use by the company and its group companies since 2011. In recent years, as use of IT within the company and group companies has progressed, there has been a growing demand for more storage space and faster infrastructure, which came with the increased burden of infrastructure maintenance. To address these issues, the company considered moving to a hybrid cloud that combines private and public clouds. As a first step, the company decided to migrate its on-premise private cloud DR backup environment to the public cloud. To achieve this, the company needed to achieve rapid data recovery and quick recovery in the public cloud.
DENSO considered backup solutions from other companies, with the requirement of being able to provide fault- and disaster-resistant backups to the public cloud while maintaining the same SLAs as before. After conducting a Proof of Concept (PoC) using actual data to compare and investigate, DENSO selected IBM InfoSphere Virtual Data Pipeline (VDP) for cloud backup purposes due to its rapid data recovery and quick recovery on the public cloud, high data compression rates, and permanent incremental backups with minimal bandwidth requirements.
With the transition to cloud backup using VDP, restoration from the DR site, which previously took 2-3 hours, can now be performed in 10 to 20 minutes on the public cloud. Additionally, backup and restore operations have been centralized through an integrated management console (IVGM), making operations more efficient. Further, on-premise backup facilities are no longer required, and a cost reduction effect of approximately 30% is expected. DENSO will continue to use VDP to promote cloud utilization and further digitalization.
