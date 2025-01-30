With the transition to cloud backup using VDP, restoration from the DR site, which previously took 2-3 hours, can now be performed in 10 to 20 minutes on the public cloud. Additionally, backup and restore operations have been centralized through an integrated management console (IVGM), making operations more efficient. Further, on-premise backup facilities are no longer required, and a cost reduction effect of approximately 30% is expected. DENSO will continue to use VDP to promote cloud utilization and further digitalization.

