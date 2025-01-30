Home
Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.
The healthcare sector has long been faced with the challenge of realizing a cross-organizational information sharing infrastructure to improve healthcare quality. Nineteen pharmaceutical companies and IBM have launched a research group to examine the use of blockchain technology, with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. (hereafter "Daiichi Sankyo") as the leader. In this context, Daiichi Sankyo, alongside six other companies and IBM, conducted a Proof of Concept (PoC) on the theme of building a "disease registry platform" to share information on diseases among pharmaceutical companies and medical institutions. This allowed them to examine the technical characteristics and issues of blockchain in the medical field. As a result, it was confirmed the system provided a highly reliable mechanism to meet key functions as a medical data platform, and the initiative took a major step forward toward full utilization.
Disease registries are one of the most important sources of medical data in promoting clinical research and clinical trials for drugs. However, in the majority of cases, disease registries are managed individually by each hospital or disease group, and the inability to use them in an integrated and lateral manner has been a long-standing issue. To solve this problem, the Medical Data Platform Research Group, with Daiichi Sankyo as executive committee member, has launched a PoC to verify whether disease registry data scattered across Japan can be centralized using blockchain. By allowing patients and medical institutions to enter disease registry information and pharmaceutical companies to utilize the information, patients are expected to have increased opportunities to participate in clinical trials that pharmaceutical companies can accelerate in number and pace, thereby improving the quality of healthcare on the whole.
The research group adopted Hyperledger Fabric, a consortium-type blockchain in which multiple companies serve as administrators and only authorized organizations can participate. IBM Japan assisted in the development of the prototype system for this project, IBM Blockchain Platform. As a managed service for blockchain that implements Hyperledger Fabric, the platform made development possible in a short period of time, allowing the team to focus on validating the technology and business processes. The user interface included a web browser screen for medical institutions and pharmaceutical companies, and a smartphone app for patients. In addition, the data structure was divided into on-chain, off-chain and local to ensure a highly confidential and scalable data structure.
After developing the prototype, the research group verified the tamper-resistance and availability (zero downtime) unique to blockchain on an actual device and confirmed there weren't any issues. By constructing a highly reliable mechanism for consent acquirement, adopting a data architecture suitable for a medical platform and building a data infrastructure with high reliability and availability, they could implement and verify the key functions necessary for a medical data platform utilizing blockchain technology. The research group will continue moving forward with plans to promote development in stages, and an eye to developing a production system using medical data integrated with AI technology.
