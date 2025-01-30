It was confirmed that the closing rate for prospective customers determined "likely to enroll” through the new prediction model was clearly high, and the prediction model was also proven useful for discovering hidden prospects not always understood simply through sales staff experience. As members of the sales management department overseeing sales participated from the project concept stage, it became easier to obtain understanding and cooperation from sales sites about the project, leading to results. Further, it was determined that sales results commensurate with implementation and operation costs for performing data analysis could be achieved, and the company's Data Analysis Project began in earnest.

In the future, based on the results of customer data analysis, the company plans to build a system that automatically delivers advice to individual sales staff members on the content of sales activities, such as indicating products recommended for customers.