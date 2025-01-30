Home
Asahi Mutual Life Insurance Company
Asahi Mutual Life Insurance Company (hereafter "Asahi Life") introduced IBM SPSS Modeler to improve the efficiency of sales activities and increase closing rates. Based on the model, a "prospective customer list" with a high likelihood of enrolling was created, and the sales staff used the list to visit customers, which resulted in improved closing rates. In the future, the company intends to incorporate data analysis into the sales activity process, and based on the results of customer data analysis, build an "automatic recommendation planning system" that will automatically deliver advice to each sales staff member on the content of sales activities, including indication of products recommended for specific customers.
In response to recent business environment changes, life insurance companies are increasingly emphasizing the use of data to boost the efficiency of sales activities and closing rates for sales staff. Asahi Life had established an infrastructure for data utilization by 2012, and in 2015, it began a project to introduce an analysis tool on a trial basis to analyze accumulated data and leverage it for sales activities. However, these data analysis results were not well utilized because the company did not establish a system that sufficiently involved the sales front line, and the project was terminated.
Yet as the analysis itself was effective, the company thought it possible to build an internal system for operating analysis tools. To this end, the company decided to start a new project utilizing data again in 2016.
Asahi Life commenced the new project in 2016. IBM SPSS Modeler, with its ease of operability and diverse functionality, was selected as the analysis tool, and an analysis model was developed to predict the likelihood of closing deals based on customer data.
The sales management department then marked a "prospective customer list" with those particularly likely to enroll, and sales staff were instructed to focus on these customers. The first forecasting model developed could only predict customers that sales staff knew likely to enroll based on empirical data, and was eventually scrapped because it wasn't considered to provide value in the field. However, alongside IBM the company developed a new forecasting model using decision tree analysis within a limited analysis period.
It was confirmed that the closing rate for prospective customers determined "likely to enroll” through the new prediction model was clearly high, and the prediction model was also proven useful for discovering hidden prospects not always understood simply through sales staff experience. As members of the sales management department overseeing sales participated from the project concept stage, it became easier to obtain understanding and cooperation from sales sites about the project, leading to results. Further, it was determined that sales results commensurate with implementation and operation costs for performing data analysis could be achieved, and the company's Data Analysis Project began in earnest.
In the future, based on the results of customer data analysis, the company plans to build a system that automatically delivers advice to individual sales staff members on the content of sales activities, such as indicating products recommended for customers.
