After a demonstration experiment, the AI-based automatic recommendation planning system was planned to be fully deployed to approximately 13,500 sales staff members from the end of July 2021. The system was made easier for sales staff to use by presenting the basis for judging a list of recommended locations with high potential. As a result, utilization of the system by sales staff was greatly improved. To make the system even more user-friendly, the company considered not only presenting locations with high potential, but also improving how sales staff can actively perform actions to increase potential, and presenting insurance products that meet customer needs. Further, it is expected the data will be utilized for customer data analysis in each channel of the Asahi Mutual Life Group, as well as for data analysis in other areas, such as product development and back-end operations.



View details



Product / Service / Technical Information

The main products and services in this case study are as follows.