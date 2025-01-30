Home
Asahi Mutual Life Insurance Company
Asahi Mutual Life Insurance Company (hereafter "Asahi Life") started its three-year mid-term management plan "Advance: The Road to 2030" from fiscal 2021, and as one of the initiatives of its DX strategy, developed an automatic recommendation planning system for sales staff using AI. The system is designed to provide sales staff with suggestions on the most appropriate locations to visit. In the course of the Data Analysis Project aimed at improving the efficiency and sophistication of sales activities, the company developed in-house an advanced analysis model that analyzes customer attributes and sales staff activity data through AI, and introduced a system that automatically displays a list of recommended sales destinations on sales staff terminals. The data analysis platform is IBM SPSS Modeler ("SPSS Modeler").
Asahi Life has been aiming to “improve the efficiency and sophistication of sales activities” using data as part of its company-wide DX strategy efforts. Based on the data infrastructure that has been developed across the company until now, data analysis tools have been introduced to improve the efficiency of sales activities by analyzing customer information, sales staff activities and more from the past. In 2018, they developed a system to predict customers who are likely to enroll using the same tool. The company was able to confirm certain effects of this system, such as an increase in closing rate, but the merits of utilizing data analysis were still not fully understood.
In order to better establish data-driven sales activities, in July 2019 the company began developing an AI-based automatic recommendation planning system. The AI analytical model factored in customer age, household composition, existing contracts and continuity information, and developed a system that automatically brings up recommended sales locations on sales staff terminals. Previously, only a model that produced predictive probabilities was used, but a new model that segmented customers was also incorporated to increase accuracy. Although the sales planning department was cooperative in building the model, even the sales planning department, who lacked hard system skills, were able to develop an optimal analysis model without programming using SPSS Modeler as the analysis platform. In addition, IBM SPSS Collaboration and Deployment Services (CADS) was used to develop a mechanism for deploying the models analyzed by SPSS Modeler in existing operations. By using CADS, the results of AI analysis on SPSS Modeler could be constantly displayed on the terminals of sales staff. AIT Corporation was in charge of the system environment construction and operational support.
After a demonstration experiment, the AI-based automatic recommendation planning system was planned to be fully deployed to approximately 13,500 sales staff members from the end of July 2021. The system was made easier for sales staff to use by presenting the basis for judging a list of recommended locations with high potential. As a result, utilization of the system by sales staff was greatly improved. To make the system even more user-friendly, the company considered not only presenting locations with high potential, but also improving how sales staff can actively perform actions to increase potential, and presenting insurance products that meet customer needs. Further, it is expected the data will be utilized for customer data analysis in each channel of the Asahi Mutual Life Group, as well as for data analysis in other areas, such as product development and back-end operations.
