Grégory Schiano, Chief Technical Officer at Altissia, knew that if he wanted his DevOps team to build and scale quickly, they would need to break up into smaller project teams, with each team having smaller focuses that all laddered up to the department’s greater goals. The DevOps department at Altissia was an early adopter of cloud-native development, and has been working in Kubernetes for several years. For a small team, this meant a lot of time was spent making sure all of the developers were well-trained in Kubernetes so they would be able to work effectively with it.

One of Altissia’s largest projects to date has been building an online language learning platform for a large learning program. The linguistics program supports over 350,000 students learning the official languages of the EU—from Bulgarian to Swedish and everything in between. The success of the international program, and of each student, relies heavily on Altissa’s ability to keep its applications up and running.

With so many moving components, it became apparent that the team needed an observability platform. The team wanted to be quickly alerted when anything went wrong, have a tool to help pinpoint errors, and have visibility into some of the use cases and habits of end-users—insights that could guide the team for future updates to the application.

Schiano’s team evaluated two tools, IBM Instana Observability and a competing product. The team ultimately chose Instana for a few reasons. The first was the ease that comes with built-in automation. “We love how easy it is to deploy and maintain the agent,” says Schiano. “There’s no operational overhead.”

The second reason was Instana’s core capabilities, especially its personalized visualization and collaboration features. Using the Application Perspectives feature, each team member can adapt their dashboard to their own monitoring needs. “We really love Application Perspectives. It’s the feature we use most,” says Schiano.

And the third reason, and why Schiano continues to renew, was his appreciation for the Instana team. “A part of my criteria for choosing a company to work with is their people, and I love the people working at Instana. We’re in close contact frequently. They know how to do their job. You can tell they enjoy working for the company, and for me, that’s amazing.”