Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Co., Ltd. - Japan

Implementation of the API integration platform began in November 2018, and IBM completed the implementation in five months through its API development support service, commencing operations in April 2019. Development of the four functions progressed smoothly while using the API integration platform, and they are now being used in phases. Sales of telematics automobile insurance have been strong, and the scalability of the IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers, which allow for rapid resource expansion and performance improvement in the future, is expected to be able to respond firmly to business expansion. ADI is considering using this API integration platform in the future when external integration is required for other products or the company's legacy systems, or in cases when the company releases its APIs to external parties.

The main products and services in this case study are as follows.