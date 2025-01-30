Home
Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Co., Ltd. - Japan
Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Co., Ltd. (hereafter "ADI") has developed an advanced telematics system (a term coined by combining the words "telecommunications" and "informatics"; a system that provides various forms of information and services using in-vehicle devices such as car navigation systems and GPS, and mobile communication systems). This system will revolutionize the response to automobile accidents by automatically detecting accidents, understanding accident situations using driving data and AI, and providing support for determining liability based on objective information. The company is constructing a Telematics Claims Service System that will revolutionize response to automobile accidents. The key to this project was the early establishment of an API integration platform that links each function of the system with external map and weather information services. The company adopted IBM's API integration infrastructure built on the IBM Cloud using IBM API Connect and other technologies. Implementation was completed in just five months, and the scale of integration is being expanded as the system is completed in stages.
ADI has been developing a telematics loss service system since 2018 to achieve more advanced accident response using driving data collected from vehicles. The system consists of four functions that utilize AI to visualize and understand accident conditions, enhance accident detection and provide support for determining liability ratios based on the data collected. An "API coordination infrastructure" enables coordination between these functions and external map and weather information services, etc. through APIs. In order to realize a high-quality system in a short period of time, the company decided to outsource the development of the four functions to domestic partners, while using a cloud service for the API integration platform to achieve quick implementation and scalability.
When choosing an API integration platform, ADI selected solutions from three major companies based on requirements such as "short implementation time" and "scalability" as well as "extensive experience," "high security" and "ease of use that enables in-house integration settings and operations." One of the candidates was IBM's API integration platform using SaaS provided by SBI FinTech Incubation Corporation (hereafter "SBIFI"). SBIFI's SaaS runs on IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers using API management and operations software IBM API Connect, as well as the security gateway product IBM DataPower Gateway, among others. In October 2018, after detailed research and comparison of solutions from other companies, ADI decided to adopt IBM's API Connect platform, which has an extensive track record across industries in Japan and abroad, and can be implemented in a short time at low cost, with simple configuration.
Implementation of the API integration platform began in November 2018, and IBM completed the implementation in five months through its API development support service, commencing operations in April 2019. Development of the four functions progressed smoothly while using the API integration platform, and they are now being used in phases. Sales of telematics automobile insurance have been strong, and the scalability of the IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers, which allow for rapid resource expansion and performance improvement in the future, is expected to be able to respond firmly to business expansion. ADI is considering using this API integration platform in the future when external integration is required for other products or the company's legacy systems, or in cases when the company releases its APIs to external parties.
