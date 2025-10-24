What is infrastructure automation?

Modern IT environments are increasingly complex, spanning multiple data centers, cloud providers and hybrid architectures. Workloads that once ran on a few servers now involve thousands of containers and microservices distributed across regions.

Managing this infrastructure manually—configuring servers individually, tracking dependencies in spreadsheets and deploying updates one system at a time—can result in weeks of work, high error rates and missed deployment windows.

Infrastructure automation streamlines this process by replacing manual configuration with workflows that are code-driven, repeatable and automated. Rather than waiting weeks for manual deployments, organizations can provision entire environments in minutes. This approach improves reliability, reduces configuration errors and enables on-demand scalability.

For instance, to manually deploy a microservices application across cloud regions for Black Friday, a company would need weeks to provision servers, configure load balancers and establish network connections across each region. With IT infrastructure automation tools, the same deployment can take minutes.

Infrastructure automation also supports DevOps practices, including continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines, container orchestration and infrastructure as code (IaC).