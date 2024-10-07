Generative business intelligence, also called "generative BI" or "gen BI," is the practice of applying generative AI to business intelligence processes. Generative BI tools can automate and streamline key data analysis tasks, such as identifying patterns and creating visualizations.

Business intelligence or BI, refers to a set of processes for analyzing business data to inform business decisions. Traditional BI tools and workflows are highly manual, requiring significant time and technical expertise to transform raw data into actionable insights. Stakeholders who lack data science backgrounds are often unable to make full use of BI techniques.

Generative BI allows more people to participate in business analytics. Typically powered by large language models (LLMs), generative BI tools work much like other common generative AI tools, such as ChatGPT or Microsoft Copilot. Users enter natural language instructions and the tool responds accordingly.

Unlike with traditional BI, users don’t need to learn special programming languages, perform manual calculations or build charts from scratch. They can ask the generative BI tool, in plain language, to conduct advanced analytics and build reports for them.

In this way, generative BI enables self-service analytics for users across the organization, regardless of skill set. Self-service analytics, in turn, help organizations make more data-driven decisions.

Generative BI is a relatively new technology category. According to one survey, only 3% of organizations report that they have put generative BI into “full operational use.” However, more than half of organizations report they are in various stages of exploring generative BI.1 Adoption rates are expected to grow as generative BI tools become more refined and more readily available.