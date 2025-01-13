What is a data cloud?

Data architecture, also known as data warehouse architecture, refers to the design of data repositories and describes how data is managed by an organization from its collection through to transformation, distribution and consumption. Enterprises use a wide range of data architectures and data models depending on their business needs, including data warehouses, data lakes, data pipelines, data mesh and more.

In a data cloud, the data architecture includes specific protocols designed to make the collection and processing of data more efficient in a cloud ecosystem. For example, many modern data clouds use machine learning (ML) to process data more efficiently.

ML helps enable capabilities such as predictive analytics and automated decision-making with cloud architecture, avoiding the cost of building and managing the necessary IT architecture on-premises. ML capabilities are one of the features that make data clouds a highly scalable solution for many enterprises.