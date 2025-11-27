What is COBOL modernization?

COBOL modernization entails updating COBOL applications, which are typically considered legacy systems but remain vital to enterprise operations. The application modernization process includes adopting the latest software development practices, refactoring COBOL code to modern programming languages or migrating to newer platforms.

Modernizing COBOL systems can help preserve mission-critical business logic and functionality while enhancing maintainability, improving interoperability with today’s tech stacks, increasing scalability and reducing operational costs.