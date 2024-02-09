What is mainframe modernization?

Mainframes are computers with large amounts of memory and data processors that perform simple calculations and transactions in real time. Mainframes are critical to the core business processes of many enterprises including commercial databases, transaction servers, and applications that depend on their security and resiliency.

Mainframes that were installed as little as 10 years ago can still pose a considerable risk to an organization on several fronts. First, inefficiencies from older technology can increase operational costs and make businesses vulnerable to newer, more innovative competitors. Second, legacy applications created with old programming languages can pose performance problems and be difficult for younger coders who were trained on modern coding languages to solve

One example of this is in the code languages COBOL (Common Business Oriented Language) and Java—two of the more widely used coding languages for building applications. Despite their popularity, COBOL and Javastill have key differences that need to be considered for a mainframe modernization initiative to be effective. While Java is more intuitive for many programmers because of its similarities to C++, COBOL’s syntax is designed for business-oriented deployments and is considered more readable.

Here's a closer look at how mainframe modernization works and why it’s become such a central part of any of digital transformation initiative.