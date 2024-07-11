The renewable energy transition is underway. But are organizations moving fast enough?

There is a global effort to combat climate change by phasing out fossil fuels and embracing clean, renewable energy, or green energy. The United Nations Climate Change Conference in 2015, which resulted in the signing of the Paris Agreement, accelerated this renewable energy transition. Since then, policymakers and the public are increasingly aware of the dangers of fossil fuel combustion, such as carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions.

But even so, the past nine years have been the warmest on record (link resides outside ibm.com), and continued global warming threatens the well-being of people, animals and ecosystems. It raises the question: how can we decelerate the warming?

Here, we’ll explore the renewable energy sources available to companies, the steps they can take to accelerate their own clean energy transitions and how they can garner the support of stakeholders along the way.