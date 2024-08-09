What is electrification?

The 19th century saw major scientific developments in electricity, such as the discovery of electromagnetism, the invention of electric generators and the invention of electric motors. These helped make electricity a source of energy viable enough to replace other energy sources, such as coal, natural gas and petroleum.

The construction of electric power plants further helped pave the way for the widespread use of electric power. American inventor Thomas Edison opened the first central power plant in New York City in 1882. Early examples of electrification include major cities replacing gas-powered street lamps with electric ones, and manufacturing facilities switching from steam engines to electric motors in industrial processes.