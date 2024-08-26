What is the levelized cost of energy (LCOE)?

Energy analysis incorporating LCOE helps companies, developers and investors evaluate the competitiveness of an energy production project. It also allows for the cost comparison of power generation between different types of technology to inform decisions by policymakers and analysts.

LCOE is an important metric for the global energy transition—the shift from high-emissions fossil fuel energy sources to renewable energy technologies and low-carbon alternatives. As economic and political conditions change, the energy transition landscape also changes. For instance, new government subsidies improve financing prospects for renewable energy projects, while escalating fuel costs make fossil fuel-based projects less attractive. Amid such developments, LCOE can help decision-makers determine the cost-effectiveness and viability of different clean electricity generation technologies and projects.

Its widespread use notwithstanding, critics suggest approaching LCOE with caution. It might not paint a holistic picture of an energy project’s value because LCOE formulas exclude important factors like site-specific costs and reliability.1