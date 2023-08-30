What is chatbot design?

UI design refers to how things look: tangible visual elements like layouts, buttons, toggles, colors, text fields and fonts—the aspects of a product, app or website that the user most directly interacts (or “interfaces”) with. Chatbot UI design informs decisions like where a user types text input or the size and location of the chatbot window.

UX design refers to how things work: strategic and logistical concerns like which actions can be taken at each step, what information is provided to or gathered from the user and how the ideal user journey unfolds. Chatbot UX considerations include what questions a chatbot will ask, how it responds to specific inputs or when to escalate cases to a human agent.

In essence, UI design puts UX design in motion. What a chatbot says (and why) is UX design, but how that chatbot dialogue is displayed to users is UI design; the information a chatbot requests at a given step is UX design, but whether users type their answer or select it from a dropdown is UI design.