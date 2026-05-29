For example, artificial intelligence self-service can help patients schedule appointments, consumers receive technical support or employees find answers to HR FAQs. Rather than waiting on the phone or navigating a static informational landing page, users interact with intelligent systems that understand natural language and respond with contextually relevant actions.

While AI self-service was previously associated with simple chatbots or automated call center systems, today’s technologies are significantly more complex. At its best, AI self-service combines machine learning, natural language processing (NLP), conversational AI, agentic AI and automation to create dynamic experiences. Instead of simply retrieving content, these ecosystems of AI-powered tools personalize outputs and adapt to queries in real time.

Gartner predicts that by 2028, at least 70% of all customers will use an AI interface to begin a customer service journey. Contact center and retail customer service operations were among the earliest self-service adopters and saw significant increases in resolution rates and customer satisfaction scores. The industry transformation has grown exponentially since.

Recently, when the IBM Institute for Business Value surveyed hundreds of leading executives, it found they expected 53% growth for using AI to power personalized self-service for customers by 2027. Over 70% of the same group reported a primary desire for touchless customer support inquiries.