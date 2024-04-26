We know that understanding clients’ technical issues is paramount for delivering effective support service. Enterprises demand prompt and accurate solutions to their technical issues, requiring support teams to possess deep technical knowledge and communicate action plans clearly. Product-embedded or online support tools, such as virtual assistants, can drive more informed and efficient support interactions with client self-service.
About 85% of execs say generative AI will be interacting directly with customers in the next two years. Those who implement self-service search into their sites and tools can become exponentially more powerful with generative AI. Generative AI can learn from vast datasets and can produce nuanced and personalized replies. The ability to understand the underlying context of a question (considering variables such as tone, sentiment, and context) empowers AI to provide responses that align with the user’s specific needs, and with automation can execute tasks, such as opening a ticket to order a replacement part.
Even when topics come up that the virtual assistants can’t solve on its own, automation can easily connect clients with a live agent who can help. If escalated to a live agent, an AI-generated summary of the conversation history can be provided, so they can seamlessly pick up where the virtual assistant left off.
As a developer of AI, IBM works with thousands of clients to help them infuse the technology throughout their enterprise for new levels of insights and efficiency. Much of our experience comes from implementing AI in our own processes and tools, which we can then bring to client engagements.
Our clients tell us their businesses require streamlined proactive support processes that can anticipate the user needs leading to faster responses, minimized downtime and future issues.
IBM Technology Lifecycle Services (TLS) leverage AI and automation capabilities to offer streamlined support services to IBM clients through various channels, including chat, email, phone and the web. Integrating AI and automation into our customer support service tools and operations was pivotal for enhancing efficiency and elevating the overall client experience:
Generative AI offers another advantage by discerning patterns and insights from the data it collects, engineered to help support agents navigate complex issues with greater ease. This capability provides agents comprehensive visibility into the clients’ situation and history, empowering them to offer more informed assistance. Additionally, AI can produce automated summaries, tailored communications and recommendations such as teaching clients on better uses of products, and offer valuable insights for the development of new services.
At IBM TLS, having access to the watsonx technology and automation tools we have built services to help our support engineers to work more productively and efficiently. These include:
Meeting client needs and expectations in technical support involves a coordinated blend of technical expertise, good communication, effective use of tools and proactive problem-solving. Generative AI transforms customer service by introducing dynamic and context-aware conversations that go beyond simple question-and-answer interactions. This leads to a refined and user-centric interaction. Additionally, it can automate tasks, analyze data to identify patterns and insights and facilitate faster resolution of customer issues.
Optimize your infrastructure