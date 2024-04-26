We know that understanding clients’ technical issues is paramount for delivering effective support service. Enterprises demand prompt and accurate solutions to their technical issues, requiring support teams to possess deep technical knowledge and communicate action plans clearly. Product-embedded or online support tools, such as virtual assistants, can drive more informed and efficient support interactions with client self-service.

About 85% of execs say generative AI will be interacting directly with customers in the next two years. Those who implement self-service search into their sites and tools can become exponentially more powerful with generative AI. Generative AI can learn from vast datasets and can produce nuanced and personalized replies. The ability to understand the underlying context of a question (considering variables such as tone, sentiment, and context) empowers AI to provide responses that align with the user’s specific needs, and with automation can execute tasks, such as opening a ticket to order a replacement part.

Even when topics come up that the virtual assistants can’t solve on its own, automation can easily connect clients with a live agent who can help. If escalated to a live agent, an AI-generated summary of the conversation history can be provided, so they can seamlessly pick up where the virtual assistant left off.

As a developer of AI, IBM works with thousands of clients to help them infuse the technology throughout their enterprise for new levels of insights and efficiency. Much of our experience comes from implementing AI in our own processes and tools, which we can then bring to client engagements.

Our clients tell us their businesses require streamlined proactive support processes that can anticipate the user needs leading to faster responses, minimized downtime and future issues.