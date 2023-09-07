Introducing IBM Support Insights Pro

Proactive support can be time-consuming with multiple IT vendors. To mitigate unplanned downtime, companies can benefit from holistic visibility into their IT environments to address support coverage, product lifecycle and compliance risks that could lead to downtime. IBM Support Insights has alerted clients to over 1.5 Million active security vulnerabilities with potential savings of up to USD 29.8B in cumulative costs associated with data breaches. [1] This visibility of the overall risks in the IT estate can help clients to make faster and more informed proactive decisions on prioritized high-risk assets.

Identifying and applying the latest recommended security patches to address newly discovered vulnerabilities can be time-consuming. IBM Support Insights Pro prioritizes OS risks, positioning clients to plan for the infrastructure’s lifecycle by visually comparing exposure risks between current and recommended levels. With Support Insights Pro, one client reported a 67% reduction in the time taken to analyze and select standard OS versions to deploy across their network infrastructure.

When technology evolves and hardware moves to end of service, performance and compatibility issues can arise, potentially leading to service degradation and outages. Support Insights Pro provides prescriptive recommendations to address identified issues and facilitates infrastructure planning with prioritized hardware lifecycle analysis for IBM Servers, IBM Storage and Cisco assets.

Available for AIX, Cisco and 250+ community open-source applications, the Support Insights Pro subscription extends risk exposure alerts and recommendations from select commercial hardware and software to include community open-source by providing access to the IBM Open Source Problem Reporting Insights (OSPRI) service. OSPRI functionality will be integrated directly into Support Insights Pro in a future release.