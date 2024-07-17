Becoming increasingly popular, business owners have looked to chatbot vendors to provide their customers with a better customer experience. IBM helps businesses deliver consistent and intelligent customer care across all channels with watsonx Assistant.

watsonx Assistant immensely improves the customer experience with a reliable virtual assistant, that provides consistent and accurate answers fast. watsonx Assistant can be deployed by business owners for a variety of use cases, ranging from customer service, human resources, and marketing. watsonx Assistant is built on market-leading large language models (LLMs), NLP, and machine learning which provide an accurate understanding of common questions, delivering customers with seamless self-service.

Additionally, watsonx Assistant integrates seamlessly into business systems, like customer relationship management (CRM) and contact center as a service (CCaaS) platform, without requiring companies to migrate their tech stack or write complex coding structures.

Through watsonx Assistant’s functionality, IBM has provided business owners with fully scalable and flexible solutions to high-traffic volumes in customer service. These solutions have enhanced customer engagement, subsequently boosting financial results for watsonx Assistant customers with an ROI of 370% and USD 23 million in benefits over the last three years. Watson has solved the problems of business owners across a variety of industries, including banking, retail, government, insurance, and healthcare. Businesses like Humana, The Master’s, and ABN AMRO Bank N.V. are just a few companies who have reaped the benefits of watsonx Assistant’s solutions across a diverse set of use cases.

Camping World, the world’s largest retailer of recreational vehicles (RVs) globally, was able to transform its customer service experience through the help of watsonx Assistant. After COVID-19, a customer surge revealed gaps within agent management and response times. Additionally, not providing a 24/7 call center was also an issue for Camping World, as many customer queries would go unnoticed, furthering the relationship between customers and businesses. Powered by the IBM watsonx Assistant, Camping World’s virtual agent, “Arvee”, helped increase customer engagement by 40% across all platforms and decrease wait times down to about 33 seconds. This was accomplished through the integration of LivePerson, a conversational cloud platform, along with new features such as SMS capabilities, 30 plus FAQs, and the collection and involvement of customer data, which helped increase Arvee’s efficiency by 33%.

With IBM watsonx Assistant, you can incorporate market leading intelligent customer care across all channels and touch points. watsonx Assistant can empower your team to promote client retention strengthen customer relationships and deliver best in class customer experiences that are more efficient and accurate than ever. Help leverage your bottom line with IBM.