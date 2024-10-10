Artificial intelligence (AI) in retail encompasses the use of AI technologies to enhance various aspects of the retail industry, including customer experience, business operations and decision-making. AI-driven systems in retail analyze data, automate processes and enable more personalized and efficient experiences for both customers and retailers.

AI-powered retail technologies are applied across online and physical stores, impacting everything from product recommendations and pricing to inventory management and customer service. In recent years, advancements in generative AI technologies have steadily altered the retail sector, offering new opportunities for content generation and real-time customer engagement in natural language.

For retail brands both large and small, AI tools can have a significant business impact, though organizations still sometimes struggle to deploy the technology in a large-scale and cost-effective way. By some estimates, generative AI alone is forecast to create between USD 240 billion and USD 390 billion in economic value for retailers.1 But many executives, according to the management consultancy McKinsey, still struggle to successfully implement these technologies across their organizations.

Still, these technologies can be of great value to customers: According to a report from the IBM Institute for Business Value, roughly four in five consumers who haven’t tried AI for shopping would like to use. Customers are interested in using it to research products, look for deals, and resolve issues. And AI has already played a major role in the seamless integration of online and offline shopping, with automated checkout and instant omnichannel personalization becoming standard across large retail corporations.