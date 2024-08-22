Organizations should provide opportunities for customer engagement on touchpoints throughout the entire customer journey wherever they prefer to receive information and make purchases. With mobile apps and experiential shopping, retailers must connect with consumers through omnichannel marketing and sales.

Online shopping shows all signs of maintaining its importance postpandemic. US e-commerce sales are expected to reach 22.7% of the retail market1 (link resides outside ibm.com) share this year, an increase from 2023’s figure of 21.6%, according to FTI Consulting. Focusing on an experience strategy meets customer needs and helps retail businesses build a competitive advantage by increasing customer satisfaction and brand loyalty.

Established companies in the retail industry are increasingly under competition from startup e-commerce companies and direct-to-consumer brands, so they need to focus on delivering excellent customer experiences.