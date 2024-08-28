Top supply chain trends in retail for 2023

The COVID-19 pandemic and recent global disruptions have exposed the vulnerability of supply chains, and perhaps no industry felt the impact more than retail. Today, retail businesses continue to grapple with an array of issues such as inflation and supply chain risks, relentless consumer demand, supply shocks, trade restrictions, labor shortages and constraints, and dependence on “just-in-time” inventory systems.

At the recent annual National Retail Federation (link resides outside ibm.com) (NRF) trade show in New York, I spoke with some of the industry’s top leaders about how companies can stay ahead of uncertainties and ongoing disruptions. A consensus emerged around the critical need to build more resilient, intelligent supply chains.

The journey to more resilient and intelligent supply chains begins with enterprise modernization. Enterprise modernization enables consumer businesses to create more efficient processes and increase business value by accelerating innovation and adopting new technologies into their processes to:

Define new ways of working

Increase sustainability practices

Enhance shopping experiences across physical and digital channels

Provide seamless integration between customer-facing and back-end capabilities

Leverage data, insights, machine learning and intelligent workflows

Through innovation and transformation engagements that span from strategy to implementation, IBM Consulting™ is helping retail organizations tackle today’s modernized supply chains and address the following top trends:

Trend 1: AI and automation

In an IBM® Institute for Business Value (IBV) study, top-performing Chief Supply Chain Officers (CSCOs) are now using 95% more digitization and AI automation than their peers, many of whose systems still remain siloed. These siloes make it difficult to access various systems and extract data from multiple databases.

Deployed across a hybrid cloud environment, AI and intelligent workflows can deliver 360-degree insights and impact analysis that provide interconnectivity and help with predictability.