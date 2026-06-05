AI asset management is the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and automation into traditional asset management processes.
AI-driven asset management is revolutionizing how asset managers, operations managers and maintenance teams keep operations running.
AI-powered asset management encompasses a range of areas, including portfolio management, wealth management, risk management, investment management and compliance. Asset management solutions powered by AI are applicable across asset portfolios, including real estate and facilities, manufacturing, renewables, IT assets and digital assets. Asset management can refer to financial services or the operational side of a business. This article aims to cover AI asset management for critical physical equipment and infrastructure.
Unified asset and facilities management solutions are using generative AI for asset management, combined with traditional AI, to optimize workflows, automate tracking and mitigate workforce constraints. These foundation models are built on large language models (LLMs) and trained on a vast amount of data.
The technology is moving organizations away from scheduled or reactive maintenance to continuous, data-driven asset oversight. Through predictive analytics and real-time performance monitoring, organizations can maximize their asset value.
Intelligent AI systems for physical assets are transforming the entire business equation for organizations and helping chief executive officers (CEOs) increase operational efficiency and reliability.
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Modern enterprises are facing more complexity, costly unplanned downtime and big data. Tumultuous market conditions and unpredictable market trends are making it difficult for organizations to plan ahead. AI-driven solutions can help mitigate and prevent these challenges before they become operational problems by amplifying important processes, such as asset integrity management (AIM) and asset tracking.
In recent years, it’s become clear that more organizations are recognizing the value of AI platforms. According to a report from the IBM Institute for Business Value, 71% of executives say gen AI fundamentally changes how they will manage assets. Similarly, 72% say it increases the strategic value of physical asset management to their enterprise.
Across industries, equipment failure is one of the most disruptive and expensive operational challenges a team can face. AI models can help mitigate equipment failures by performing predictive maintenance and forecasting potential outages.
Modern operations equipment generates more sensor data than maintenance teams can process. AI asset management solutions can streamline data processing and use it to drive more strategic decision-making and smarter investment decisions.
Other challenges include aging infrastructure and a gap in institutional knowledge as experienced personnel retire. AI tools offer scalable technology options that can address these gaps and apply that knowledge at scale.
AI asset management involves several key steps and core AI technologies to drive the process.
Internet of Things (IoT) devices, sensors and drones continuously produce large amounts of data. This data is vital to the asset performance management process because it’s the source of the power that everything else depends on.
Different types of sensors capture different types of data, such as vibration, temperature, pressure, acoustics and fluid levels. It’s important to recognize that sensor data serves as the input layer for the asset management process. AI outputs are directly tied to clean, continuous data.
Machine learning (ML) models learn from historical data what “normal” looks like and monitor incoming data for deviations.
Enterprise asset management (EAM) platforms integrate AI and ML natively to flag hidden issues and detect anomalies before they cause unplanned downtime. Essentially, ML gives every piece of equipment its own continuous health monitor, and it is attuned to how the asset behaves.
Like machine learning, predictive analytics uses historical data and real-time data to forecast when an asset or component is on the decline or on the verge of failure.
Predictive analytics uses AI algorithms to analyze data and calculate the remaining useful life of components and schedule targeted maintenance on an as-needed basis. This level of insight allows maintenance teams to stop relying on fixed calendar schedules and schedule work based on actual asset condition.
Natural language processing (NLP) reads and interprets unstructured data, such as maintenance logs, technician notes, work orders and failure records. The technology can surface patterns across thousands of text records and turn them into insights that would otherwise stay buried.
The adoption of AI and NLP can enable users to search repair histories and recommend solutions with ease.
Generative AI helps asset management teams with day-to-day tasks and workflows. Gen AI is less about prediction and more about delivering original content, such as work orders or maintenance reports.
The technology helps asset managers act on AI-generated insights faster and reduces the administrative burden. Gen AI isn’t meant to replace human judgment or skills—it handles information gathering and tedious communication tasks that take time away from actual maintenance work.
Agentic AI is forthcoming, but it’s not yet a mainstream technology for asset management.
Asset managers use AI throughout the asset management process to automate tasks and predict failures. However, agentic AI is a complete AI system that can take sequences of actions autonomously from start to finish. This type of AI application still requires human oversight and human sign-off for major decisions.
Operations and maintenance teams can benefit from AI asset management throughout their workflow. Some common real-world use cases include task automation, budget allocation and asset investment planning:
AI asset management is applicable across teams and industries. The use will depend on the organization’s goals and purpose:
AI-driven asset management can benefit many stakeholders, both within and outside an organization. New technologies are bringing new opportunities for growth and operational outcomes:
New technology offers significant excitement, but integrating an AI system into a traditional asset management process can be challenging:
Organizations looking to adopt AI-powered asset management can take a step-by-step approach. The implementation process will vary slightly depending on the organization, but you can follow these general steps to fully harness the benefits:
Assets might not change, but how an organization manages them certainly does, thanks to new technology options entering the asset management space:
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