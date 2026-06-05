AI-driven asset management is revolutionizing how asset managers, operations managers and maintenance teams keep operations running.

AI-powered asset management encompasses a range of areas, including portfolio management, wealth management, risk management, investment management and compliance. Asset management solutions powered by AI are applicable across asset portfolios, including real estate and facilities, manufacturing, renewables, IT assets and digital assets. Asset management can refer to financial services or the operational side of a business. This article aims to cover AI asset management for critical physical equipment and infrastructure.

Unified asset and facilities management solutions are using generative AI for asset management, combined with traditional AI, to optimize workflows, automate tracking and mitigate workforce constraints. These foundation models are built on large language models (LLMs) and trained on a vast amount of data.

The technology is moving organizations away from scheduled or reactive maintenance to continuous, data-driven asset oversight. Through predictive analytics and real-time performance monitoring, organizations can maximize their asset value.

Intelligent AI systems for physical assets are transforming the entire business equation for organizations and helping chief executive officers (CEOs) increase operational efficiency and reliability.