Modern AIM programs use established processes and cutting-edge technologies like preventive and predictive maintenance, artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) to prevent assets from failing unexpectedly and causing downtime.

AIM programs help preserve asset functionality, safety and fitness-for-service (FFS) through proven maintenance strategies and regular risk-based inspection (RBI).

According to a recent report, the global market for AIM products and solutions was valued at USD 25 billion last year. Also, it is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of almost 6% over the next 5 years.1