Organizations that use condition monitoring use the approach to identify potential problems before critical assets fail, minimizing unplanned downtime and maximizing asset lifespan.

Typically, the monitoring process involves continuous data collection from various high-tech sensors and instruments installed on the assets the maintenance department wants to track. The sensors can provide a range of diagnostics, including vibration levels, temperature, pressure and sound, among other parameters.

Once maintenance has the data, they can analyze and interpret it using one (or a few) of the myriad techniques and software tools available. The two most common uses for condition monitoring data are:

Trend monitoring. Trend monitoring uses continuous measurement and data analysis to identify trends that point to asset deterioration. More specifically, the organization decides which metric is the best indicator of equipment health and uses that metric to assess trends in asset performance. This assessment helps to anticipate when the asset will deteriorate past the critical limit. Trend monitoring is frequently used to track engine performance. Condition checking. Unlike trend monitoring, condition checking relies on periodic measurement of assets while they’re running. Maintenance then uses the data to assess the current condition of the asset. Checking the quality of a machine’s lubricant using an oil sight glass is an example of condition checking.

Regardless of how you use condition monitoring data, you can program your data analysis tools to generate alerts or notifications when potential issues arise. The alerts trigger the necessary maintenance team or technician to address the fault.



Condition monitoring techniques are most commonly used to keep rotating equipment (for example, gearboxes, centrifuges, reciprocating machines, etc.). They help organizations optimize maintenance operations, especially in industries—like manufacturing, power generation and transportation—where machines and equipment are critical to daily operations.



In these industries, even a small malfunction can cause significant financial losses and drops in productivity. For example, in a manufacturing plant, a faulty machine can lead to production delays, missed deadlines, lapses in regulatory compliance and increased costs. In the transportation industry, a malfunctioning aircraft engine can lead to flight cancellations, lost revenue and even safety concerns.



Ultimately, condition monitoring can help maintenance teams take a more proactive approach to maintenance, saving companies money and maximizing operational efficiency.