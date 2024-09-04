CMMS vs. EAM: Two asset management tools that work great together

CMMS and EAM software have a similar purpose—to prolong and improve asset performance, boost operational efficiency and reliability, and reduce costs through more productive uptime, less downtime and longer asset lifespans. Despite some overlap, they are not the same and have key differences in functionality, approach and business context, offering different management tools and resources. In general, while most EAM systems have CMMS capabilities, only the more advanced CMMS solutions have some EAM functionality. Some of the main differences are outlined below but the extent of these varies by provider.

CMMS is dedicated to MRO (maintenance, repair and operations) for physical assets and equipment, tracking a company’s asset maintenance activities, scheduling and costs once an asset has been installed. EAM, on the other hand, provides a greater understanding of lifecycle cost and value of assets by managing the entire asset lifecycle from beginning to end. Being able to track assets, assess and monitor them, manage and optimize their quality and reliability, and gauge where inefficiencies are occurring means a business can get the most out of its assets and avoid unnecessary disruptions that could impact the smooth running of its operations.

EAM also provides data on lifetime costs—such as purchasing, maintenance, repair and servicing—which help businesses understand the total cost of ownership of individual assets. Although CMMS solutions are becoming more sophisticated, they don’t typically include additional features like high-level financial accounting or costs associated with procurement or decommissioning.

EAM also differs from CMMS in that EAM provides multi-site support across multiple worksites and geographies. Most CMMS solutions only provide single-site or limited multi-site support. That can be a substantial advantage for industries like power or mass transportation that manage vastly distributed asset portfolios.

EAM covers a wider variety of business functions than CMMS; features like contract management, fleet management, schematics, warranty tracking, energy monitoring and industry-specific apps are not typically covered in CMMS systems. EAM can also work with a broader range of other enterprise software, such as financial analysis, supply chain management and procurement, risk and compliance and sustainability. CMMS only tends to integrate with other systems to automate repetitive tasks, though a few do include purchasing capabilities.

That said, EAM can cost more to implement than CMMS in the first instance, largely because of its greater complexity and the additional setup costs stemming from integration with other business functions. SaaS models are changing this, bringing CMMS and EAM costs closer together, which, coupled with the additional benefits of EAM, is making it an increasingly cost-effective option.

Although modern CMMS systems can offer more than just maintenance and the line between CMMS and EAM is blurring, they remain distinct solutions. CMMS can be viewed as a subset of EAM and potentially an avenue to large-scale and more robust enterprise asset management. The two are often used together or CMMS may suffice for companies with small asset portfolios and maintenance teams. When companies are looking to scale and consolidate systems across multiple departments, however, the limitations of CMMS can impact its overall value.

Ultimately, the choice of software depends on many factors, but in general, if you are looking to understand and manage high numbers of assets in multiple locations across their entire lifecycle and incorporate other business functions like HR and finance, EAM is likely to be the way to go.