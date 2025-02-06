What is a Resilient Distributed Dataset (RDD)?

Apache Spark is a fast, open source, large-scale data-processing engine often used for machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) applications. Spark can be viewed as an improvement on Hadoop, more specifically, on Hadoop's native data processing framework, MapReduce.

Spark scales by distributing data-processing workflows across large clusters of computers, with built-in support for parallel computing on multiple nodes and fault tolerance.

It includes application programming interfaces (APIs) for common data science and data engineering programming languages, including Java™, Python (PySpark), Scala and R.



Spark uses RDDs to manage and process data. Each RDD is divided into logical partitions, which can be computed on different cluster nodes simultaneously. Users can perform 2 types of RDD operations: transformations and actions.

Transformations are operations that create a new RDD.





Actions instruct Spark to apply computation and pass the result back to the Spark driver, the process that manages Spark jobs.

Spark performs transformations and actions on RDDs in memory—the key to Spark’s speed. Spark can also store data in memory or write the data to disk for added persistence.