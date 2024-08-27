Here are 10 ways businesses leverage public cloud computing services to achieve cost savings, innovation and overall business growth.

1. Storage

Public cloud storage consists of storage capacity and technology as-a-service, which helps organizations reduce or eliminate the capital costs of building and maintaining in-house storage capabilities. By storing the same company data on multiple machines, cloud storage offers the redundancy needed to support business continuity in the face of a natural disaster, an outage or other emergencies.

2. Dynamic resource allocation

A public cloud gives companies the elasticity to scale resources up or down depending on business needs. For instance, an e-commerce site with highly seasonal sales can quickly expand its online services with a public cloud. They only pay for added capacity during peak periods and then can scale back down during regular sales.

3. Development and testing

A public cloud setting offers an ideal environment for developing and testing new applications compared to the traditional waterfall method, which can be far costlier and more time-consuming. For instance, in just minutes, developers can provision testing environments on public cloud-based virtual machines (VMs). When developers finish using a testing environment, they can easily take it down.

4. Cloud-native applications and DevOps

A public cloud setting supports cloud-native applications—software programs that consist of multiple small, interdependent services called microservices, a crucial part of DevOps practices. Developers use DevOp tools to automate cloud-native development and rapid delivery of high-quality software, building containerized applications once and deploying them anywhere.

5. Low code

Low code is a visual approach to software featuring a graphical user interface with drag-and-drop features that support the automation of the development process. Low-code platforms democratize app development for “citizen” developers—users with little formal coding experience. Low code helps businesses streamline workflows and accelerate the development of websites and mobile apps, the integration of external plugins, and cloud-based next-gen technologies, like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).

6. Analytics

With the rise of data collected from mobile phones, the Internet of Things (IoT), and other smart devices, companies need to analyze data more quickly than ever before. Big data analytics—the use of advanced analytic techniques against very large, diverse big data sets—has become crucial to business success. A public cloud environment provides the computing and networking infrastructure needed to support big data so companies can make faster data-driven decisions and deliver better customer experiences in real-time and at scale.

7. Hybrid multicloud strategy

A public cloud is pivotal to a hybrid multicloud strategy. By integrating public cloud services with private cloud or on-premises infrastructure, organizations can choose where to run workloads and select the best services from different CSPs. For instance, a financial institution may want to use the public cloud to test and develop new applications while deploying workloads sensitive to fraud and subject to regulation on a private cloud hosted by a dedicated CSP.

8. Generative AI

With its massive need for compute, storage and networking capabilities, generative AI needs the cloud to process data in real-time and at scale. Public cloud providers offer companies the capability to access data and harness processing power from multiple distributed data centers that can support generative AI workloads.

9. Edge computing

Edge computing brings enterprise applications closer to data sources (e.g., mobile phones, sensors, IoT, devices or local edge servers) for faster insights, improved response times and better bandwidth. For instance, edge devices help monitor power grid operations to reduce energy waste in the energy sector. A public cloud works synergistically with edge services by connecting them to a centralized public cloud or other edge data centers. Most often, only the most relevant data is processed at the edge. In contrast, less critical data is sent to a primary public cloud data center for processing, freeing up computing resources to ensure low latency.

10. Quantum computing

Quantum computing uses computer hardware, algorithms and other quantum mechanics technology to solve complex problems. While quantum computing for business is still in its early stages, organizations in industries that require vast computing capabilities (e.g., chemistry, biology, healthcare, finance) are beginning to tap into quantum’s potential to transform the way they do business. Today’s public cloud service providers have started to offer services involving renting quantum machines, platforms for developing utility-scale quantum algorithms and applications and more.