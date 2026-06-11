Technician adjusts a wall-mounted control panel in a server room, with another person near equipment racks in the background.
Asset management

How to build a preventive maintenance checklist

By Mesh Flinders , Ian Smalley
Published 11 June 2026

A guide to preventive maintenance checklists

Preventive maintenance checklists are standardized documents that outline preventive maintenance tasks for different types of assets, including vehicles, equipment and facilities.

Building a strong preventive maintenance checklist helps organizations move away from outdated, reactive maintenance practices toward more modern, proactive tactics.

Preventive maintenance checklists are primarily used in the facilities management, manufacturing, healthcare and transportation industries to help maintenance teams identify issues early before they cause equipment failure. When combined with modern predictive maintenance tools and software, preventive maintenance checklists help increase efficiency, reduce downtime and extend asset lifecycles.

What is preventive maintenance?

Preventive maintenance (PM) is a proactive maintenance strategy that helps prevent unexpected equipment failures and unplanned downtime. It is categorized as a type of planned maintenance, and it is a key component of effective facilities management programs. It is widely used across a diverse set of industries, wherever businesses require large, complex assets as part of core business processes.  

At the enterprise level, preventive maintenance plans are typically broader than individual asset maintenance plans and will often involve upkeep of an entire production facility or manufacturing plant. In this kind of deployment, preventive tasks include regular inspections of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, electrical systems and production line equipment.

Modern maintenance teams practicing effective preventive maintenance rely on new technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) to streamline workflows and increase efficiencies. These tools allow practitioners to proactively identify and resolve issues before they result in costly repairs or cause production disruptions.

Preventive maintenance versus predictive maintenance  

Preventive maintenance and predictive maintenance are similar in that they share the goal of proactively repairing assets before they fail, but they differ in the way maintenance activities are scheduled.

  • Preventive maintenance relies on predetermined schedules, performing maintenance tasks according to manufacturer recommendations and other factors.
  • Predictive maintenance uses real-time condition-monitoring (CM)—often equipped with AI capabilities—to determine when to schedule maintenance tasks.

Join over 100,000 subscribers who read the latest news in tech

Stay up to date on the most important—and intriguing—industry trends on AI, automation, data and beyond with the Think Newsletter, delivered twice weekly. See the IBM Privacy Statement.

Best practices for building a preventive maintenance checklist

Organizations typically use these best practices to create strong preventive maintenance checklists.

1. Inventory assets and review manufacturer recommendations

The first step to implementing a preventive maintenance checklist is to inventory all assets that require maintenance. Here’s a list of some assets that are frequently maintained with preventive maintenance procedures:

  • HVAC systems
  • Boilers
  • Electrical systems
  • Elevators
  • Fire alarms
  • Fire extinguishers
  • Fire suppression systems
  • Roof structures
  • Lighting systems
  • Plumbing infrastructure
  • Heating systems
  • Alarm systems

After an organization has created a list of the assets it owns, technicians review manufacturer recommendations for each asset to establish proper procedures. Examples of manufacturer recommendations that typically apply during this stage include:

  • Inspection frequencies
  • Replacement schedules
  • Lubrication requirements
  • Cleaning procedures
  • Safety precautions

2. Identify critical maintenance tasks

In addition to routine maintenance tasks established during the first stage of your checklist, teams must identify any additional critical maintenance tasks that might apply.

For example, HVAC, electrical systems and other complex assets have many critical components, such as air filters, refrigerant lines, circuit breakers and condenser coils. These elements must be regularly inspected and replaced to maintain asset functionality.

Ensuring worker safety is also a critical maintenance task. Here are some ways organizations prioritize worker safety and ensure the integrity of the buildings and facilities they work in and upon:

  • Inspecting roofs
  • Following personal protective equipment (PPE) requirements
  • Practicing lockout/tagout procedures
  • Assessing caulking integrity
  • Examining signage
  • Checking for potholes
  • Performing regular landscape maintenance

3. Create standardized documentation fields

To consistently track their work, maintenance teams must use standardized documentation and a consistent framework for how maintenance information is recorded, stored and accessed. Standardization helps reduce data entry errors and improve reporting accuracy over time, as well as making it easier to set and monitor benchmarks.

To create standardized documentation fields, teams can follow these simple steps:

  • Define data fields: Every maintenance record should capture the same information (for example, asset ID number, location or work order number). When data fields capture different types of data, it can impede modernization strategies like digital transformation and the adoption of a computerized maintenance management system (CMMS).
  • Follow standardized naming conventions: Users should always label asset names, categories and failure codes according to the same conventions. For example, Asset A, or Rotating Fan Belt 1 should be labeled the same across all data fields and records.
  • Rely on pre-defined dropdown menus instead of free-text entries: Free-text entries are documentation fields where users can type whatever they want. This aspect can lead to inconsistent practices and poorly defined data fields. Instead, menus should offer pre-defined options like “bearing failure” or “lubrication issue” to choose from when documenting work.

4. Deploy a CMMS

Increasingly, modern maintenance organizations are relying on a computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) to monitor preventive maintenance checklists. A CMMS is a software solution that helps organizations automate and enhance core maintenance operations and thoroughly document their activity.

A CMMS equipped with preventive maintenance software can automatically generate work orders, schedule visual inspections and track completion rates for preventive maintenance tasks. By digitizing preventive maintenance checklists, organizations can improve visibility, reduce administrative tasks and streamline inefficient processes.

Think Keynotes

Win the enterprise AI race

Join Arvind Krishna to see how IBM is enabling AI-first enterprises through hybrid cloud and emerging quantum capabilities.
Get Started with watsonx Orchestrate®

How to implement a preventive maintenance checklist

Developing a checklist is only the first step. To be effective, organizations must train maintenance teams to use the checklist, and set and monitor key performance metrics (KPIs) to measure effectiveness.

Train maintenance teams

Preventive maintenance checklists require workers to understand the purpose of each item on the list and how their individual job might affect it. Preventive maintenance checklist training typically involves:

  • Review of proper inspection procedures and which assets, parts and components they cover
  • Training on lockout/tagout requirements to ensure worker safety
  • Training on CMMS tools, including proper data entry, dashboard controls and documentation

Integrate work orders

To be effective, preventive maintenance activities must be tied to individual work orders and integrated into a CMMS. This aspect can be challenging for organizations whose workers have practiced manual record-keeping for most of their careers.

Training workers to integrate maintenance tasks with work orders and using modern CMMS tools for tracking improves completion rates and helps ensure that maintenance tasks are completed.

Set KPIs

Key performance metrics (KPIs) are metrics organizations use to evaluate the success of critical business activities. Common maintenance KPIs for preventive maintenance programs include downtime, equipment failure frequency, maintenance costs, length of asset life and work order completion rates.

A CMMS can track all of these metrics to improve accuracy and make the discipline more visible across the organization.

Benefits of a preventive maintenance checklist

Organizations that implement structured preventive maintenance checklists experience many operational benefits. Here are some of the most well documented:

  • Reduced downtime: Unplanned downtime regularly interrupts business processes and costs enterprises millions. Across various sectors, unplanned downtime costs as much as USD 260,000 per hour, around 35% more per minute than planned downtime.1 Performing routine inspections as part of a rigorous preventive maintenance plan helps maintenance teams identify issues before they cause asset failures and unplanned downtime.
  • Lower maintenance costs: Preventive maintenance checklists help lower maintenance costs by reducing emergency repairs and work stoppage incidents. Emergency repairs are often more expensive than planned maintenance activities. Creating a strong preventive maintenance checklist helps maintenance teams address minor problems before they result in equipment failure and cause asset damage.
  • Longer asset lifecycles: Assets that receive routine maintenance as part of a preventive maintenance checklist typically last longer than those on reactive or breakdown maintenance plans. Regular lubrication, cleaning and inspection of components helps increase asset performance and can extend useful life.
  • Improved worker safety: Preventive maintenance checklists help organizations identify safety hazards early and act before they cause unsafe work conditions. By regularly testing a wide range of safety equipment, such as fire alarms, smoke detectors, fire suppression systems, electrical systems, railings and handrails, maintenance teams following a preventive maintenance checklist can create a safer work environment.
  • Stronger compliance: Preventive maintenance checklists help organizations stay in compliance with a range of guidelines, including safety, environmental and operational regulations. Documented inspections of tightly controlled equipment like elevators, boilers, alarm systems and personal protection equipment (PPE) help demonstrate compliance during audits and inspections.
  • Better enterprise asset management practices: Preventive maintenance checklists support enterprise asset management (EAM) by providing standardized documentation and performance data for critical assets. Over time, organizations gathering and analyzing asset data as part of their preventive maintenance checklist can gain valuable insights into every phase of the asset lifecycle.

Preventive maintenance checklists by industry

Manufacturing

The manufacturing industry uses preventive maintenance checklists to ensure the regular inspection of production equipment with proper procedures. Technicians and machine operators create checklists of standardized procedures and follow them closely to improve reliability, safety and production efficiency.

Manufacturing facilities often require complex, highly interconnected systems where asset downtime can interrupt production. Preventive maintenance checklists help teams identify wear and tear early and resolve problems before they lead to breakdowns and downtime. Checklists also help ensure teams perform maintenance tasks consistently, regardless of who is completing the work.
Facilities management

In facilities management, preventive maintenance checklists help facility managers maintain safe working conditions for employees and reduce facilities maintenance costs associated with emergency repairs.

Like manufacturing production lines, modern facilities rely on highly interconnected systems to support daily operations. Preventive maintenance checklists help ensure these assets remain reliable, safe and fully compliant.

In addition to safety and compliance, preventive maintenance checklists help technicians maintain a comfortable environment for employees, tenants and customers. Preventive maintenance checklists often track tasks like checking thermostats, replacing light bulbs and testing ventilation systems, which are critical to occupant comfort.
Transportation and fleet management

In transportation and fleet management, maintenance managers use preventive maintenance checklists to make the vehicles and transportation assets they’re responsible for more reliable. Checklists help standardize the process of inspecting, servicing and documenting vehicle maintenance activities, lowering operating costs and increasing safety and fleet availability.

One of the biggest issues for fleet maintenance technicians is preventing breakdowns. Breakdowns can disrupt delivery schedules, increase operating costs and negatively impact customer service. Preventive maintenance checklists help technicians identify issues early, before they lead to failures, by regularly inspecting engines, braking systems, transmission fluids and other components.
Healthcare

In healthcare, preventive maintenance checklists ensure that medical equipment, systems and facilities are safe, reliable and in compliance with appropriate regulations. Equipment failures in healthcare can directly impact patient health. Preventive maintenance checklists play a critical role in ensuring the integrity of operations and equipment.

Malfunctions or improperly followed procedures in healthcare can lead to inaccurate results, delays in treatment and patient harm. Preventive maintenance checklists help technicians verify that their equipment is functioning properly before use, through regular calibration checks, performance testing and safety inspections.
Mesh Flinders

Staff Writer

IBM Think

Ian Smalley

Staff Editor

IBM Think

Make a confident CMMS choice with Verdantix’s independent Green Quadrant 2025

Learn how the CMMS market is evolving as organizations focus on digitizing maintenance, boosting asset reliability and improving real-time visibility.

Resources

Maintenance management illustration for IBM Maximo Application Suite
How Operations and Maintenance Leaders Choose a System Built for Today and Ready for Tomorrow

Explore how organizations use AI, cloud and data strategies to drive innovation, improve efficiency and build a resilient foundation for future growth.
IDC Logo
IDC: The Business Value of IBM Maximo

Learn how your organization can achieve significant value by using IBM Maximo® to manage its fleet of assets.
IBM Maximo Application Suite hybrid UI dashboard overview illustration
Take the self-guided tour

Explore IBM Maximo Application Suite, a unified asset lifecycle management solution, in less than 10 minutes by choosing your preferred path.
IDC Logo
See How IDC Rates Today's EAM

Evaluate AI-enabled enterprise asset management solutions and choose the right vendor to reduce downtime, meet compliance needs and maximize return on investment (ROI).
Three concentric circles with three dark blue dots
Reliable, sustainable, renewable—energy that works

Learn how VPI pushes forward on the path to net zero with IBM Maximo software.

Arrows around four white dots with lines
Cutting carbon from the commute

Transport for London keeps the public moving safely, reliably and sustainably when it centralizes its maintenance efforts on IBM Maximo software.
Related solutions
IBM Maximo

Manage, maintain, and optimize your assets with AI-powered insights and automation.

 Explore IBM Maximo
Asset lifecycle management (ALM) software and solutions

Use AI and data insights to optimize asset performance from start to finish.

 Explore ALM solutions
Sustainability consulting services

Turn sustainability goals into action with AI-powered strategy and transformation.

         Explore sustainability consulting services
    Take the next step

    See how IBM Maximo® helps you optimize assets, improve maintenance and support sustainability goals—book a demo to explore it in action.

    1. Explore IBM Maximo
    2. Book a live demo
    Footnotes

    1 Cost of Unplanned Downtime: The Impact on Businesses, MaxGrip, April 2026