Preventive maintenance checklists are standardized documents that outline preventive maintenance tasks for different types of assets, including vehicles, equipment and facilities.
Building a strong preventive maintenance checklist helps organizations move away from outdated, reactive maintenance practices toward more modern, proactive tactics.
Preventive maintenance checklists are primarily used in the facilities management, manufacturing, healthcare and transportation industries to help maintenance teams identify issues early before they cause equipment failure. When combined with modern predictive maintenance tools and software, preventive maintenance checklists help increase efficiency, reduce downtime and extend asset lifecycles.
Preventive maintenance (PM) is a proactive maintenance strategy that helps prevent unexpected equipment failures and unplanned downtime. It is categorized as a type of planned maintenance, and it is a key component of effective facilities management programs. It is widely used across a diverse set of industries, wherever businesses require large, complex assets as part of core business processes.
At the enterprise level, preventive maintenance plans are typically broader than individual asset maintenance plans and will often involve upkeep of an entire production facility or manufacturing plant. In this kind of deployment, preventive tasks include regular inspections of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, electrical systems and production line equipment.
Modern maintenance teams practicing effective preventive maintenance rely on new technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) to streamline workflows and increase efficiencies. These tools allow practitioners to proactively identify and resolve issues before they result in costly repairs or cause production disruptions.
Preventive maintenance and predictive maintenance are similar in that they share the goal of proactively repairing assets before they fail, but they differ in the way maintenance activities are scheduled.
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Organizations typically use these best practices to create strong preventive maintenance checklists.
The first step to implementing a preventive maintenance checklist is to inventory all assets that require maintenance. Here’s a list of some assets that are frequently maintained with preventive maintenance procedures:
After an organization has created a list of the assets it owns, technicians review manufacturer recommendations for each asset to establish proper procedures. Examples of manufacturer recommendations that typically apply during this stage include:
In addition to routine maintenance tasks established during the first stage of your checklist, teams must identify any additional critical maintenance tasks that might apply.
For example, HVAC, electrical systems and other complex assets have many critical components, such as air filters, refrigerant lines, circuit breakers and condenser coils. These elements must be regularly inspected and replaced to maintain asset functionality.
Ensuring worker safety is also a critical maintenance task. Here are some ways organizations prioritize worker safety and ensure the integrity of the buildings and facilities they work in and upon:
To consistently track their work, maintenance teams must use standardized documentation and a consistent framework for how maintenance information is recorded, stored and accessed. Standardization helps reduce data entry errors and improve reporting accuracy over time, as well as making it easier to set and monitor benchmarks.
To create standardized documentation fields, teams can follow these simple steps:
Increasingly, modern maintenance organizations are relying on a computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) to monitor preventive maintenance checklists. A CMMS is a software solution that helps organizations automate and enhance core maintenance operations and thoroughly document their activity.
A CMMS equipped with preventive maintenance software can automatically generate work orders, schedule visual inspections and track completion rates for preventive maintenance tasks. By digitizing preventive maintenance checklists, organizations can improve visibility, reduce administrative tasks and streamline inefficient processes.
Developing a checklist is only the first step. To be effective, organizations must train maintenance teams to use the checklist, and set and monitor key performance metrics (KPIs) to measure effectiveness.
Preventive maintenance checklists require workers to understand the purpose of each item on the list and how their individual job might affect it. Preventive maintenance checklist training typically involves:
To be effective, preventive maintenance activities must be tied to individual work orders and integrated into a CMMS. This aspect can be challenging for organizations whose workers have practiced manual record-keeping for most of their careers.
Training workers to integrate maintenance tasks with work orders and using modern CMMS tools for tracking improves completion rates and helps ensure that maintenance tasks are completed.
Key performance metrics (KPIs) are metrics organizations use to evaluate the success of critical business activities. Common maintenance KPIs for preventive maintenance programs include downtime, equipment failure frequency, maintenance costs, length of asset life and work order completion rates.
A CMMS can track all of these metrics to improve accuracy and make the discipline more visible across the organization.
Organizations that implement structured preventive maintenance checklists experience many operational benefits. Here are some of the most well documented:
The manufacturing industry uses preventive maintenance checklists to ensure the regular inspection of production equipment with proper procedures. Technicians and machine operators create checklists of standardized procedures and follow them closely to improve reliability, safety and production efficiency.
Manufacturing facilities often require complex, highly interconnected systems where asset downtime can interrupt production. Preventive maintenance checklists help teams identify wear and tear early and resolve problems before they lead to breakdowns and downtime. Checklists also help ensure teams perform maintenance tasks consistently, regardless of who is completing the work.
In facilities management, preventive maintenance checklists help facility managers maintain safe working conditions for employees and reduce facilities maintenance costs associated with emergency repairs.
Like manufacturing production lines, modern facilities rely on highly interconnected systems to support daily operations. Preventive maintenance checklists help ensure these assets remain reliable, safe and fully compliant.
In addition to safety and compliance, preventive maintenance checklists help technicians maintain a comfortable environment for employees, tenants and customers. Preventive maintenance checklists often track tasks like checking thermostats, replacing light bulbs and testing ventilation systems, which are critical to occupant comfort.
In transportation and fleet management, maintenance managers use preventive maintenance checklists to make the vehicles and transportation assets they’re responsible for more reliable. Checklists help standardize the process of inspecting, servicing and documenting vehicle maintenance activities, lowering operating costs and increasing safety and fleet availability.
One of the biggest issues for fleet maintenance technicians is preventing breakdowns. Breakdowns can disrupt delivery schedules, increase operating costs and negatively impact customer service. Preventive maintenance checklists help technicians identify issues early, before they lead to failures, by regularly inspecting engines, braking systems, transmission fluids and other components.
In healthcare, preventive maintenance checklists ensure that medical equipment, systems and facilities are safe, reliable and in compliance with appropriate regulations. Equipment failures in healthcare can directly impact patient health. Preventive maintenance checklists play a critical role in ensuring the integrity of operations and equipment.
Malfunctions or improperly followed procedures in healthcare can lead to inaccurate results, delays in treatment and patient harm. Preventive maintenance checklists help technicians verify that their equipment is functioning properly before use, through regular calibration checks, performance testing and safety inspections.
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