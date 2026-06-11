Preventive maintenance (PM) is a proactive maintenance strategy that helps prevent unexpected equipment failures and unplanned downtime. It is categorized as a type of planned maintenance, and it is a key component of effective facilities management programs. It is widely used across a diverse set of industries, wherever businesses require large, complex assets as part of core business processes.

At the enterprise level, preventive maintenance plans are typically broader than individual asset maintenance plans and will often involve upkeep of an entire production facility or manufacturing plant. In this kind of deployment, preventive tasks include regular inspections of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, electrical systems and production line equipment.

Modern maintenance teams practicing effective preventive maintenance rely on new technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) to streamline workflows and increase efficiencies. These tools allow practitioners to proactively identify and resolve issues before they result in costly repairs or cause production disruptions.