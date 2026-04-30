What is lockout/tagout (LOTO)?

LOTO is key to the field of environment, health and safety (EHS). It focuses on the protection of human health and the environment in various settings, such as worksites, communities and public spaces.

In most organizations, maintenance technicians perform LOTO as part of their normal maintenance activities before servicing equipment. LOTO activities are wide-ranging, encompassing both simple tasks like shutting off electrical circuits and more complex procedures like draining energy from hydraulic and pneumatic systems.

The term “lockout/tagout” refers to two complementary practices, fittingly called “lockout” and “tagout”:

Lockout: The placement of physical locks—usually padlocks—on energy isolating devices like circuit breakers, valves and disconnected switches to ensure that they are de-energized.

The placement of physical locks—usually padlocks—on energy isolating devices like circuit breakers, valves and disconnected switches to ensure that they are de-energized. Tagout: The use of warning tags known as tagout devices to indicate that no one should operate a machine or piece of equipment until the tag has been removed.

Organizations rely on LOTO procedures wherever technicians must deal with hazardous energy as part of normal production operations like maintenance, cleaning and tool changes. If released or activated unexpectedly, a hazardous energy source is any form of energy that could cause injury or death to workers or damage the equipment. This aspect can include electrical, mechanical, hydraulic and pneumatic, thermal, chemical, gravitational or radiation.

According to a recent report, the global market for LOTO equipment was valued at USD 260 million. It is also projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5–7% over the next 7 years.1 OSHA estimates that LOTO procedures prevent 120 fatalities and 50,000 injuries annually in the United States alone.2

In the United States, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) regulates all LOTO programs through the Control of Hazardous Energy Standard (29 CFR 1910.147). This OSHA standard lays out all requirements for energy control programs, including safety training, lockout/tagout procedures and periodic inspection. While some OSHA regulations permit the use of tagout independently (without lockout), the OSHA framework prioritizes lockout because these procedures provide a physical barrier to device reactivation.