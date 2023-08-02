What is environment, health and safety (EHS)?

EHS programming comprises countless reports, checklists, safety data sheets and more. It involves paperwork across many different work streams and historically, across many different siloed IT systems, if not tracked with literal pen and paper. The result is slow-moving EHS management, and that can translate to outcomes ranging from minor regulatory noncompliance fines to potentially catastrophic losses to worker productivity—or worse, threats to the lives of workers themselves.

Adherence to industry best practices and regulatory frameworks involve vigilant dedication to ensuring that the right actions are taken at the right time, in a consistent way. And when there are thousands or tens of thousands of actions that need to be taken, it can be a lot to keep track of. EHS software allows those actions to be streamlined, scheduled, automated, tracked, and even performed within a single environment. EHS software facilitates communication and collaboration among different departments and teams, so everyone who plays a role in EHS is on the same page.