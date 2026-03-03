What is process safety management (PSM)?

A strong approach to PSM can help lower risks to workers and ensure that enterprises are following a wide range of workplace safety rules. Strong PSM is central to how organizations that need to process hazardous chemicals shape a strong approach to risk management. This way, they identify, assess and resolve different types of threats to their core business processes.

In the United States, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), a federal agency within the Department of Labor, establishes the PSM rules and occupational safety regulations. The rules are outlined in their Process Safety Management of Highly Hazardous Chemicals standard, 29 Core Federal Regulation (CFR) 1910.119—a management system that sets threshold quantities for the use of extremely hazardous substances like toxic or flammable liquids and gases.

The global market for PSM is large and growing. According to a recent report, it was valued at USD 3.5 billion in 2025. Furthermore, it is expected to reach USD 5.9 billion over the next 7 years, meaning a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%.1