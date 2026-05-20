What is breakdown maintenance?

Breakdown maintenance, also called reactive maintenance and run-to-failure maintenance, is a maintenance strategy that enterprises use to restore asset functionality after equipment failure.
Unlike some other maintenance management approaches, breakdown maintenance doesn’t involve regular upkeep or routine maintenance activities designed to prevent assets from failing.
When a piece of equipment fails under a breakdown maintenance program, a repair technician diagnoses the problem and creates a work order. While other maintenance approaches rely on real-time condition-based monitoring (CBM) and predictive analytics, breakdown maintenance is entirely event-driven—maintenance works begin only after an asset has failed.
Breakdown maintenance is one of the oldest and most straightforward approaches to asset management and is still heavily relied upon across many industries. Industrial environments, warehouses, healthcare facilities, utilities infrastructure and transportation fleets all use breakdown maintenance methods as core parts of their maintenance strategy. According to a recent report, in industrial environments alone, breakdown maintenance was the primary strategy for 38% of maintenance teams.1
Although breakdown maintenance is often negatively associated with unplanned downtime and emergency maintenance, it can still be a highly effective tool when used strategically. Strong maintenance teams rely on proactive maintenance programs for their most critical assets and use breakdown maintenance for non-critical equipment.
A computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) is a software solution designed to automate and enhance aspects of modern maintenance programs. With the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and the Internet of Things (IoT), CMMS tools have become central to many maintenance strategies.
In a breakdown maintenance program, CMMS software tracks which assets are on run-to-fail plans and which need to be regularly serviced by using another type of maintenance.
Here are some of the breakdown maintenance activities that CMMS tools can improve:
Breakdown maintenance is closely related to another type of maintenance known as corrective maintenance, but there are key differences between the two.
While breakdown maintenance is only necessary when a piece of equipment fails, corrective maintenance can be used throughout the entire asset lifecycle. Also, corrective maintenance typically targets assets with less severe repair needs than those requiring breakdown maintenance. Finally, unlike breakdown maintenance, corrective maintenance rarely causes unplanned downtime.
Both approaches differ significantly from proactive maintenance, a maintenance strategy that includes preventive and predictive maintenance tactics to help prevent asset failures altogether.
Stay up to date on the most important—and intriguing—industry trends on AI, automation, data and beyond with the Think Newsletter, delivered twice weekly. See the IBM Privacy Statement.
The breakdown maintenance process is relatively simple compared to other, more advanced types of maintenance. Here’s a close look at each step.
Breakdown maintenance repairs begin when operators identify a malfunctioning asset.
A technician diagnoses the problem in greater detail and documents the malfunction. The technician creates a work order, typically by using a CMMS tool and describes the problem in detail to the maintenance team.
Depending on the criticality of the damaged asset, the maintenance team must decide whether to repair it immediately using emergency maintenance procedures or schedule it for repair later.
Assessing asset criticality is one of the most important parts of breakdown maintenance because when a non-critical piece of equipment fails, many assets can keep operating without disruptions. For example, replacing light bulbs in a storage facility after they burn out poses little-to-no risk to core business operations, so light bulbs are usually maintained by using a run-to-failure approach.
During the repair phase of breakdown maintenance, technicians diagnose the root cause of the equipment failure and replace or repair damaged components.
Typical maintenance procedures during this phase include inspections, testing and disassembly to isolate and resolve problems. Other maintenance activities during the repair phase include replacing worn bearings, tightening or loosening bolts and even rebuilding an entire production system when necessary.
Strategic inventory management and spare parts play an important role during repair, often aided by a CMMS to help distribute parts and components according to asset criticality.
Before returning the asset to service, technicians thoroughly test and document its functionality, assessing maintenance data from before and after a repair to ensure that it is working properly.
CMMS tools help optimize future maintenance approaches during this phase by gathering and analyzing asset performance history to help operators identify patterns and avoid unplanned downtime.
There are two core types of breakdown maintenance: unplanned breakdown maintenance and planned breakdown maintenance. Organizations need to have a deep understanding of each to build an effective maintenance strategy.
Most maintenance plans categorize unplanned maintenance as a form of reactive maintenance and use it strategically when the cost of asset downtime due to repair exceeds the cost of asset failure.
Successful maintenance programs use unplanned breakdown maintenance only when equipment fails unexpectedly and requires immediate attention. In emergency repair situations, technicians often have little or no warning before equipment failure, so maintenance teams must train to respond quickly and minimize downtime.
Emergency maintenance procedures can be costly when they involve shutdowns, overtime labor costs and expedited spare parts procurement. They are most disruptive when an emergency repair affects a critical asset like a conveyor belt in a manufacturing plant that the organization needs for its core business operations.
Because unplanned downtime can raise repair costs and increase the likelihood of operational disruptions, maintenance teams must balance breakdown maintenance activities with proactive, preventive and predictive maintenance approaches.
Planned breakdown maintenance, also called deliberate run-to-failure maintenance, is more strategic and cost-effective than unplanned breakdown maintenance.
Using a planned approach, organizations allow non-critical equipment to run until it fails because it is more cost-effective than repairing it proactively. This maintenance approach is most effective with low-cost, non-critical assets that don’t affect an organization’s bottom line.
Planned breakdown maintenance helps reduce unnecessary maintenance tasks and better allocate resources toward critical assets. However, it requires more coordination than unplanned maintenance, which can be a barrier for less mature organizations.
Maintenance schedules on a planned approach should include regular inspections to ensure that failures do not create safety risks or larger operational disruptions. Additionally, technicians need to be familiar with CMMS software tools that can assess and determine which assets are appropriate for low-cost, run-to-failure maintenance.
Despite its reputation for causing downtime and frequent operational disruptions, breakdown maintenance can still be an effective tool when used correctly.
Here’s a closer look at some of its benefits:
Although breakdown maintenance can be an effective tool in a balanced maintenance strategy, it has significant risks that organizations should be aware of:
Despite its shortcomings, modern maintenance operations still rely on breakdown maintenance for key aspects of their overall maintenance strategies.
Here are some examples of breakdown maintenance in different industries:
Explore how organizations use AI, cloud and data strategies to drive innovation, improve efficiency and build a resilient foundation for future growth.
Learn how your organization can achieve significant value by using IBM Maximo® to manage its fleet of assets.
Explore IBM Maximo Application Suite, a unified asset lifecycle management solution, in less than 10 minutes by choosing your preferred path.
Evaluate AI-enabled enterprise asset management solutions and choose the right vendor to reduce downtime, meet compliance needs and maximize return on investment (ROI).
Learn how VPI pushes forward on the path to net zero with IBM Maximo software.
Manage, maintain, and optimize your assets with AI-powered insights and automation.
Use AI and data insights to optimize asset performance from start to finish.
Turn sustainability goals into action with AI-powered strategy and transformation.
1 25 Maintenance Stats You Need for 2026, MaintainX, October 17, 2025
2 Industrial downtime costs up to $500,000 per hour and can happen every week, ABB and Sapio Research, October 14, 2025