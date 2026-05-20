What is breakdown maintenance?

Unlike some other maintenance management approaches, breakdown maintenance doesn’t involve regular upkeep or routine maintenance activities designed to prevent assets from failing.

When a piece of equipment fails under a breakdown maintenance program, a repair technician diagnoses the problem and creates a work order. While other maintenance approaches rely on real-time condition-based monitoring (CBM) and predictive analytics, breakdown maintenance is entirely event-driven—maintenance works begin only after an asset has failed.

Breakdown maintenance is one of the oldest and most straightforward approaches to asset management and is still heavily relied upon across many industries. Industrial environments, warehouses, healthcare facilities, utilities infrastructure and transportation fleets all use breakdown maintenance methods as core parts of their maintenance strategy. According to a recent report, in industrial environments alone, breakdown maintenance was the primary strategy for 38% of maintenance teams.1

Although breakdown maintenance is often negatively associated with unplanned downtime and emergency maintenance, it can still be a highly effective tool when used strategically. Strong maintenance teams rely on proactive maintenance programs for their most critical assets and use breakdown maintenance for non-critical equipment.