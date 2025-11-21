What is maintenance management?

Maintenance strategies rely on different types of maintenance activities to achieve their goals, including preventing equipment downtime and generating cost savings.

In a way, maintenance management is a type of enterprise asset management (EAM) because it directly involves maintaining physical assets like facilities.

However, there is a difference. EAM tracks asset performance through the entirety of an asset lifecycle, including its early history, such as acquisition. A maintenance management program focuses more on the later stages of that asset’s life journey. An important aspect is deciding on what it takes to effectively extend facility longevity and equipment performance during those periods.