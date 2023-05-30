What is a maintenance strategy?

Imagine you drop and crack the screen of an old mobile phone. In taking it to the repair shop, you may find the cost of fixing that screen, given the age of the phone, is more expensive than buying a new one. This can also happen in enterprises where it is not cost-effective to repair or intervene to fix equipment before it breaks.

This form of maintenance deals with assets after they either need service or fail. For most organizations, responding to failed assets proves to be expensive, burdensome for the manufacturing process and, through reliability centered maintenance (RCM), completely preventable by prioritizing alternative forms of maintenance.

A similar form of reactive maintenance is run-to-failure, which is a maintenance approach where companies purposefully allow equipment failures to happen to keep maintenance expenses low. It is usually only used with specific facility assets, like light bulbs, batteries, laptops or printer cartridges, all of which are either not repairable or will cost more to repair than to let run down and replace with spare parts.

Reactive maintenance as a comprehensive discipline is less popular with the rise of data-driven organizations that can rely on more data to make informed decisions on how to approach maintenance. While it is often used because the cost of addressing parts before they expire may not be worth it, an unavoidable downside is it will create unplanned downtime as companies race to replace the parts.