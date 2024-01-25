MRO spare parts optimization

The MRO spare parts inventory varies depending on the industry and equipment, ranging from specific items to encompassing more basic supplies. These supplies include everything from large infrastructure items such as turbines, generators, transformers and heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems to smaller items like gears, grease and mops. Many asset-intensive businesses are prioritizing inventory optimization due to the pressures of complying with growing industry 4.0 regulations, undergoing digital transformation and the need for cost-cutting.

Over time, inventory managers have tested different approaches to determine the best fit for their organizations.

For many years, businesses favored just-in-time operations as the most logical approach for managing inventory and minimizing holding costs. However, recent disruptions in the global supply chain, due to the pandemic and geo-specific issues, have caught many off guard.

If Operations needed a spare part that wasn’t readily available, it often resulted in equipment downtime or costly stockouts. Even in the past, this method frequently led to additional expenses for expediting or shipping, along with concerns about the quality of parts.

Considering that IDC surveyed 37% of companies that manage spare parts inventory by using spreadsheets, email, shared folders or an uncertain approach, it becomes evident that this practice carries more risk than it might seem.2 Unless your demand forecasting is accurate, adopting a reactive approach might prove less efficient.

Now, consider the just-in-case approach. Some managers choose to stock excess spare parts due to past encounters with delays and other negative consequences. Maintaining safety stock is beneficial but excessive inventory incurs costs and demands significant time for management. When assets lack criticality and priority assignments, there is a risk of accumulating unnecessary parts that might become obsolete on the shelves. This, in turn, initiates a continuous cycle of spending on inventory reduction efforts.