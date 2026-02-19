What is proactive maintenance?

Organizations implementing proactive maintenance strategies typically combine aspects of different asset maintenance philosophies into a single approach that suits their needs.

Effective proactive maintenance strategies begin with detailed maintenance plans that rely on historical data. Assets are then prioritized based on how critical their functionality is to core business processes and how likely their failure would be to cause unplanned downtime.

This modern, data-driven approach helps teams identify potential causes of equipment failure earlier than in the past and intervene before costly emergency repairs are necessary.

Typically, proactive maintenance programs rely on a computerized maintenance management system (CMMS), a software solution that creates digital workflows, automates work orders and increases asset uptime.