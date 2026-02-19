What is proactive maintenance?

Proactive maintenance is a strategic approach to maintaining assets that focuses on identifying and addressing problems before they cause malfunctions or breakdowns.
Organizations implementing proactive maintenance strategies typically combine aspects of different asset maintenance philosophies into a single approach that suits their needs.
Effective proactive maintenance strategies begin with detailed maintenance plans that rely on historical data. Assets are then prioritized based on how critical their functionality is to core business processes and how likely their failure would be to cause unplanned downtime.
This modern, data-driven approach helps teams identify potential causes of equipment failure earlier than in the past and intervene before costly emergency repairs are necessary.
Typically, proactive maintenance programs rely on a computerized maintenance management system (CMMS), a software solution that creates digital workflows, automates work orders and increases asset uptime.
Think Newsletter
Stay up to date on the most important—and intriguing—industry trends on AI, automation, data and beyond with the Think newsletter. See the IBM Privacy Statement.
Your subscription will be delivered in English. You will find an unsubscribe link in every newsletter. You can manage your subscriptions or unsubscribe here. Refer to our IBM Privacy Statement for more information.
Successful proactive maintenance programs are typically based on four foundational capabilities:
Organizations typically rely on five core types of proactive maintenance, mixing elements of each until they find the right combination for their maintenance approach. Here’s a closer look at each one.
Preventive maintenance is an asset maintenance approach that focuses on preventing equipment failures by proactively maintaining assets before parts degrade or break.
Preventive maintenance scheduling is critical to proactive maintenance programs, enabling maintenance teams to schedule routine maintenance tasks like cleaning and lubrication more efficiently.
By establishing a rigorous preventive maintenance schedule that is built on insights from CM and predictive analytics, proactive maintenance programs help prevent unexpected asset failures and unplanned downtime.
Predictive maintenance is a type of proactive maintenance that relies on predictive analytics and machine learning. It uses data collected by IoT sensors to predict when equipment, parts or components are likely to fail.
Predictive maintenance is a largely data-driven approach to asset maintenance, enabling technicians to repair assets in a way that helps avoid catastrophic failures and unplanned downtime.
Condition-based maintenance (CBM) combines aspects of preventive and predictive maintenance by scheduling maintenance activities when pre-defined thresholds for asset condition are crossed.
For example, a team of technicians working with CBM would monitor various aspects of an asset. They would configure their CMMS to trigger a work order when an IoT sensor reached a certain temperature, lubrication level or vibration frequency. This approach helps optimize resource allocation and prioritize maintenance activities for where they are most needed.
Reliability-centered maintenance (RCM) is a maintenance approach that focuses on an asset’s overall reliability, integrating predictive and preventive maintenance tactics into its upkeep to minimize the likelihood of asset failure.
Typically, RCM aligns more closely with business operational priorities like cost and resource allocation than other proactive maintenance approaches. As a result, it helps teams focus on maintaining the critical assets essential to business functionality.
Automated maintenance, also known as IoT-enabled maintenance, is the most technologically advanced form of proactive maintenance. It relies heavily on new technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), ML and IoT for its core functionality.
Automated maintenance approaches leverage real-time data integration and AI workflow automation from a centralized CMMS to manage multiple assets without manual intervention. Although it’s still new, automated maintenance approaches have already been shown to significantly streamline maintenance processes, establish more cost-effective practices and increase operational efficiency.
Enterprises turn to proactive maintenance strategies for various reasons. They typically seek to leverage modern, digital tools and technologies to increase operational efficiency.
Here’s a look at some of the most popular benefits of implementing an effective proactive maintenance strategy:
Proactive maintenance helps organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries transform outdated maintenance approaches into newer, more data-driven and technologically advanced ones.
Here’s a look at how five different industries use proactive maintenance practices.
The manufacturing industry relies heavily on large, expensive assets that automate complex processes, like the ones that transform raw materials into finished products like steel, textiles and pharmaceutical goods.
Proactive maintenance procedures managed on advanced CMMS platforms can gather and instantly analyze data from IoT sensors. They can also alert maintenance teams when vibration levels or equipment temperatures pass preset thresholds, triggering a work order.
Power companies rely on condition-based maintenance to monitor the temperature, pressure and other aspects of asset health and performance in wind turbines and hydro-electric dams.
Maintaining large, expensive assets such as turbines and dams is safer and more efficient due to modern CMMS tools that detect deviations in performance metrics and automatically assign technicians.
As trains increase in speed and their control systems become more complex, predictive maintenance plays a key role in keeping passengers safe. It analyzes real‑time IoT sensor data from train components and rail equipment and continuously compares it with historical data.
This new, data-driven approach to maintaining and managing train cars on the sprawling rail networks upon which they travel helps reduce disruptions, enhance safety procedures and increase asset uptime.
Preventive maintenance schedules for building maintenance are helping facilities managers make more informed decisions about how they inspect and maintain a wide range of complex assets. These assets include heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, elevators and warehouses.
Preventive maintenance activities help technicians perform regular inspections of assets and replace critical parts before they result in equipment breakdowns, making facilities safer and more comfortable for occupants.
Advanced CMMS platforms and other proactive maintenance tools are transforming smart manufacturing (SM), which uses integrated technologies in complex manufacturing processes.
A CMMS tracking a smart manufacturing machine can spot when its performance deviates from preset parameters and automatically schedule a part or component to be replaced. Automation is helping reduce human error and streamline complex workflows at the enterprise level across the smart manufacturing maintenance landscape.
Identify the best asset performance management (APM) software that fits your needs.
Learn how your organization can achieve significant value by using IBM Maximo to manage its fleet of assets.
Increase uptime, improve productivity, reduce maintenance costs and build more resilient operations with IBM's unified asset management solution.
Discover how Sund & Bælt uses IBM's Maximo software to monitor and manage its critical infrastructures.
Learn how VPI pushes forward on the path to net zero with IBM Maximo software.
Experience greater uptime and more efficient operations with a maintenance strategy that uses automation, mobility, IoT data and AI.
Transform your operations by using rich data and powerful AI technologies to integrate optimization processes and enable intelligent growth.
Use AI and data insights to optimize asset performance from start to finish.
Experience greater uptime and more efficient operations with a maintenance strategy that uses automation, mobility, IoT data and AI.
1 ITIC hourly cost of downtime report, Information Technology Intelligence Consulting Corporation, 2024