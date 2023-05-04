CBM involves the use of sensors and other monitoring equipment to collect data on the performance of equipment. Using algorithms, machine learning and AI the collected data is then analyzed to identify patterns and anomalies that might indicate a maintenance issue.

In the past, companies only performed maintenance on a fixed schedule or when equipment failed, often resulting in expensive and inefficient maintenance practices (that is, unexpected downtime and emergency repairs). However, condition-based maintenance offers a newer, more advanced approach to maintenance management.

Rather than performing maintenance on a predetermined schedule or waiting for equipment breakdowns, CBM uses real-time data to identify maintenance needs, allowing for more efficient and cost-effective maintenance practices.