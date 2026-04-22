What is corrective maintenance?

Corrective maintenance is a popular maintenance approach that focuses on repairing assets after they have broken down. Practically, corrective maintenance is different from other kinds of maintenance in that it isn’t proactive; it occurs only when an asset has malfunctioned.
In modern maintenance management approaches, corrective maintenance is considered one of the three core types of maintenance, along with preventive maintenance and predictive maintenance. Corrective maintenance encompasses both quick fixes performed immediately after a breakdown and planned interventions performed on a later date.
At its core, corrective maintenance helps teams take corrective actions when an asset fails. Technicians performing corrective maintenance typically execute a wide range of maintenance tasks—from minor adjustments to major overhauls—with the goal of returning the asset to working order as soon as possible.
Several factors can trigger a corrective maintenance program, including:
Here are the most common instances where corrective maintenance is more cost-effective and practical than other types of maintenance:
Stay up to date on the most important—and intriguing—industry trends on AI, automation, data and beyond with the Think Newsletter, delivered twice weekly. See the IBM Privacy Statement.
Reactive maintenance specifically refers to a maintenance approach where technicians repair equipment only once it has failed. Unexpected failure of a critical asset, for example, frequently often triggers a reactive maintenance approach. Maintenance teams detect the breakdown and respond with emergency repairs—often under time pressure—to avoid costly downtime.
Corrective maintenance is broader than reactive maintenance, encompassing both unplanned and planned corrective maintenance—repairs identified either as the result of an unexpected breakdown or during routine inspections and condition monitoring (CM).
From a maintenance management perspective, reactive maintenance is considered a subset of corrective maintenance.
Preventive maintenance and corrective maintenance are fundamentally different approaches to asset maintenance.
Preventive maintenance is designed to reduce the likelihood of equipment failures through routine inspections and scheduled maintenance tasks. Corrective maintenance, however, is only applied once an asset has broken down. According to a recent report, preventive maintenance can cut total maintenance costs by 12–18%.1
Well-designed preventive maintenance strategies often include aspects of corrective maintenance to address unexpected equipment failures and reduce the length of unplanned downtime, which can cost businesses millions.
Preventive maintenance programs are usually more technologically advanced due to their deeper integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT). However, they still can’t fully eliminate the possibility of equipment failures that require immediate intervention.
Key differences between corrective and preventive maintenance programs:
Corrective maintenance approaches follow a six-step process that begins when an asset fails and ends when it’s restored to working order and the root cause of failure is identified.
Maintenance teams identify a failing piece of equipment through routine inspections or automated monitoring and generate a work order.
The rise of advanced computerized maintenance monitoring systems (CMMS) has led to increased automation of this step. Advanced systems generate work orders themselves and send notifications or escalations to workers in the field through mobile devices.
During the troubleshooting and planning stage, maintenance technicians try to diagnose the issue that led to the equipment failure and establish its root cause.
Once they have a clear picture of what happened, they craft a plan to resolve the issue and select the right spare parts to repair the equipment.
The repair phase of the corrective maintenance process is often the longest and most difficult.
Technicians often have to wait for spare parts to arrive before they can begin work. Once the necessary parts are onsite, they work carefully and diligently to restore the affected equipment to working order.
Before reintegrating repaired assets into business processes, maintenance technicians test their performance and reliability.
Typically, this stage has an additional number of steps that are necessary to validate the working condition of assets and return them to service.
Modern asset maintenance and repair technicians must thoroughly document every step of their repair processes to comply with regulations and ensure safe working conditions.
Again, advanced CMMS tools play a role in automating aspects of this step, such as work order closure, fault logging and photo capture. CMMS tools help maintenance teams shorten their mean time to repair (MTTR), a key metric for evaluating their performance.
CMMS tools can automatically detect equipment failures and generate work orders, dispatching a maintenance technician to the location of the failure.
Typical CMMS-generated work orders include:
During the root cause analysis phase, maintenance teams try to identify the underlying cause of a failure and craft a plan to prevent its recurrence.
Modern CMMS tools build searchable records of every fault and repair an asset has undergone and apply AI-enhanced analysis to spot trends and patterns in historical data.
Organizations rely on two types of corrective maintenance, planned and unplanned:
While older and less technologically advanced than other maintenance approaches, corrective maintenance still plays an important role inside modern, well-balanced, maintenance programs. Here are some of its most common benefits:
There are also some notable challenges associated with corrective maintenance:
Corrective maintenance has a poor reputation in most modern maintenance environments because it is associated with breakdowns, equipment failures and disruptions to core business processes. While these issues might have been the case in the past, many modern approaches to corrective maintenance strategically pair it with predictive maintenance practices to avoid these negative outcomes.
When maintenance teams rely on predictive maintenance for critical assets and use corrective maintenance for less-critical ones, corrective maintenance helps reduce costs and more closely focus resources where needed.
Modern, balanced maintenance strategies rely on multiple approaches to maintain asset health and performance and extend asset lifecycles as long as possible.
Maintenance teams often deploy corrective maintenance alongside predictive, preventive and condition-based maintenance to achieve the best results. Here are some of the factors that they weigh when considering which type of maintenance is right for an asset.
Organizations rely on several KPIs to evaluate the performance of their corrective maintenance programs. The maintenance industry commonly uses these metrics to assist teams in improving and perfecting their maintenance approaches:
Here’s how corrective maintenance is used across different industries:
Explore how organizations use AI, cloud and data strategies to drive innovation, improve efficiency and build a resilient foundation for future growth.
Learn how your organization can achieve significant value by using IBM Maximo® to manage its fleet of assets.
Explore IBM Maximo Application Suite, a unified asset lifecycle management solution, in less than 10 minutes by choosing your preferred path.
Evaluate AI-enabled enterprise asset management solutions and choose the right vendor to reduce downtime, meet compliance needs and maximize return on investment (ROI).
Learn how VPI pushes forward on the path to net zero with IBM Maximo software.
Experience greater uptime and more efficient operations with a maintenance strategy that uses automation, mobility, IoT data and AI.
Transform your operations by using rich data and powerful AI technologies to integrate optimization processes and enable intelligent growth.
Use AI and data insights to optimize asset performance from start to finish.