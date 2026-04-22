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Business operations

What is corrective maintenance?

By Mesh Flinders , Ian Smalley
Published 22 April 2026

Corrective maintenance, defined

Corrective maintenance is a popular maintenance approach that focuses on repairing assets after they have broken down. Practically, corrective maintenance is different from other kinds of maintenance in that it isn’t proactive; it occurs only when an asset has malfunctioned.

In modern maintenance management approaches, corrective maintenance is considered one of the three core types of maintenance, along with preventive maintenance and predictive maintenance. Corrective maintenance encompasses both quick fixes performed immediately after a breakdown and planned interventions performed on a later date.  

At its core, corrective maintenance helps teams take corrective actions when an asset fails. Technicians performing corrective maintenance typically execute a wide range of maintenance tasks—from minor adjustments to major overhauls—with the goal of returning the asset to working order as soon as possible.

What triggers corrective maintenance?

Several factors can trigger a corrective maintenance program, including:

  • Unexpected equipment failure or breakdown
  • Fault detection during routine inspections
  • Condition-based alerts from monitoring systems
  • Normal wear-and-tear
  • Workplace safety incidents
  • Compliance violations

What types of equipment should be repaired by using corrective maintenance?

Here are the most common instances where corrective maintenance is more cost-effective and practical than other types of maintenance:

  • Non-critical assets where asset failure is unlikely to impact business-critical processes
  • Low-cost equipment where replacing a component is cheaper than relying on preventive maintenance approaches
  • Systems equipped with redundancies and backups
  • Assets with unpredictable failure patterns
  • Equipment that has a short-term life expectancy and operational need

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Reactive maintenance versus corrective maintenance

Reactive maintenance specifically refers to a maintenance approach where technicians repair equipment only once it has failed. Unexpected failure of a critical asset, for example, frequently often triggers a reactive maintenance approach. Maintenance teams detect the breakdown and respond with emergency repairs—often under time pressure—to avoid costly downtime.

Corrective maintenance is broader than reactive maintenance, encompassing both unplanned and planned corrective maintenance—repairs identified either as the result of an unexpected breakdown or during routine inspections and condition monitoring (CM).

From a maintenance management perspective, reactive maintenance is considered a subset of corrective maintenance.

Preventive maintenance versus corrective maintenance  

Preventive maintenance and corrective maintenance are fundamentally different approaches to asset maintenance.

Preventive maintenance is designed to reduce the likelihood of equipment failures through routine inspections and scheduled maintenance tasks. Corrective maintenance, however, is only applied once an asset has broken down. According to a recent report, preventive maintenance can cut total maintenance costs by 12–18%.1

Well-designed preventive maintenance strategies often include aspects of corrective maintenance to address unexpected equipment failures and reduce the length of unplanned downtime, which can cost businesses millions.

Preventive maintenance programs are usually more technologically advanced due to their deeper integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT). However, they still can’t fully eliminate the possibility of equipment failures that require immediate intervention.

Key differences between corrective and preventive maintenance programs:

  • Timing: Maintenance teams schedule preventive maintenance in advance, usually at a time that’s optimal for business operations. They rely on corrective maintenance for when equipment malfunctions unexpectedly.
  • Use case: Technicians rely on preventive maintenance to avoid equipment failures and work stoppages. Corrective maintenance is used to restore asset functionality.
  • Cost structure: Maintenance managers can usually spread out preventive maintenance costs over time, scheduling repairs strategically. Corrective maintenance requires immediate, unplanned spending on emergency repairs and spare parts.
  • Impact on business operations: Preventive maintenance programs help reduce unexpected downtime by scheduling repairs in advance. Corrective maintenance often results in work stoppages while repair teams address equipment failures.
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The six steps of corrective maintenance

Corrective maintenance approaches follow a six-step process that begins when an asset fails and ends when it’s restored to working order and the root cause of failure is identified.

1. Detection

Maintenance teams identify a failing piece of equipment through routine inspections or automated monitoring and generate a work order.

The rise of advanced computerized maintenance monitoring systems (CMMS) has led to increased automation of this step. Advanced systems generate work orders themselves and send notifications or escalations to workers in the field through mobile devices.

2. Troubleshooting and planning

During the troubleshooting and planning stage, maintenance technicians try to diagnose the issue that led to the equipment failure and establish its root cause.

Once they have a clear picture of what happened, they craft a plan to resolve the issue and select the right spare parts to repair the equipment.

3. Repair

The repair phase of the corrective maintenance process is often the longest and most difficult.

Technicians often have to wait for spare parts to arrive before they can begin work. Once the necessary parts are onsite, they work carefully and diligently to restore the affected equipment to working order.

4. Testing

Before reintegrating repaired assets into business processes, maintenance technicians test their performance and reliability.

Typically, this stage has an additional number of steps that are necessary to validate the working condition of assets and return them to service.

5. Documentation

Modern asset maintenance and repair technicians must thoroughly document every step of their repair processes to comply with regulations and ensure safe working conditions.

Again, advanced CMMS tools play a role in automating aspects of this step, such as work order closure, fault logging and photo capture. CMMS tools help maintenance teams shorten their mean time to repair (MTTR), a key metric for evaluating their performance.

CMMS tools can automatically detect equipment failures and generate work orders, dispatching a maintenance technician to the location of the failure.

Typical CMMS-generated work orders include:

  • A detailed description of the malfunctioning equipment and how it has failed
  • Timestamps of the exact time and location of the failure
  • Root cause analysis findings based on available historical data
  • Corrective maintenance tasks performed in the past
  • Spare parts used in past repairs
  • Accumulated labor hours and costs for past repairs
  • Likely duration of equipment downtime and resulting interruptions to business processes

6. Root cause analysis

During the root cause analysis phase, maintenance teams try to identify the underlying cause of a failure and craft a plan to prevent its recurrence.

Modern CMMS tools build searchable records of every fault and repair an asset has undergone and apply AI-enhanced analysis to spot trends and patterns in historical data.

Types of corrective maintenance

Organizations rely on two types of corrective maintenance, planned and unplanned:

  • Planned corrective maintenance: When technicians detect a fault, organizations use planned corrective maintenance to schedule repairs for a later date. Planned corrective maintenance helps organizations reduce the operational disruption that can occur when equipment unexpectedly fails.
  • Unplanned corrective maintenance: Unplanned corrective maintenance is immediate maintenance that occurs in response to an equipment malfunction. Enterprises rely on unplanned corrective maintenance primarily to perform emergency repairs on equipment that is experiencing downtime as a result of a breakdown. 

Benefits of corrective maintenance

While older and less technologically advanced than other maintenance approaches, corrective maintenance still plays an important role inside modern, well-balanced, maintenance programs. Here are some of its most common benefits:

  • Lower costs for certain assets: Corrective maintenance provides a low-cost, low-risk alternative for maintaining assets that aren’t critical to core business processes. Sometimes, running equipment to failure and employing corrective maintenance to repair or replace them helps teams reduce labor costs and avoid unnecessary maintenance tasks.
  • Less planning: Corrective maintenance programs don’t require as much upfront planning to execute, addressing issues as they arise rather than according to a rigorously planned schedule. Organizations deploying a corrective maintenance or run-to-failure approach can allocate fewer resources to routine inspections and repair or replace equipment only when it breaks.
  • Reduced risk of maintenance-induced failure: Preventive and predictive maintenance requires technicians to intervene proactively, even when a piece of equipment is functioning properly. While these maintenance tasks are well intended, they can result in unexpected failure when performed incorrectly—especially on complex systems. Corrective maintenance lowers the risk of human error and improper reassembly disturbing a stable system.
  • Increased flexibility: Corrective maintenance is more flexible than other maintenance activities, allowing organizations to adapt maintenance plans to meet real-world demands like unexpected equipment failures and sudden changes in conditions. This approach makes corrective maintenance highly responsive to changes in the environment, unlike like other maintenance approaches that require careful planning and scheduling.
  • Higher efficiency: Corrective maintenance is more resource-efficient than other kinds of maintenance programs because it enables teams to better allocate resources to where they are most needed. Valuable resources like technician time and parts inventory can be focused more closely on assets that directly impact business operations. This approach helps keep maintenance tasks focused on high-priority assets and allows low-priority assets to run to failure without any serious consequences.
  • Continuous improvement: Corrective maintenance enables continuous improvement across maintenance teams and systems through the rigorous analysis of maintenance data collected from repair events. Over time, CMMS tools can detect fault patterns and repeat failures and estimate repair costs based on past events.

Challenges of corrective maintenance

There are also some notable challenges associated with corrective maintenance:

  • Unplanned downtime: Allowing assets to run unmonitored can result in unplanned downtime when they eventually break. Depending on the complexity of the asset, how essential it is to core business processes and the parts and labor needed to repair it, corrective maintenance can be disruptive and impact productivity.
  • Unexpected maintenance costs: The unexpected cost of performing emergency repairs and paying for expedited shipping of spare parts and overtime labor can be disruptive to maintenance programs. While reducing costs associated with maintaining less-critical assets is one advantage of corrective maintenance programs, managers must weigh this reduction against the potential of a sudden, unplanned expense when assets unexpectedly fail.
  • Increased risk to worker safety: Unexpected equipment failures cause safety hazards for workers, especially in the manufacturing, utilities and healthcare industries. When equipment doesn’t behave in a consistent manner, it can cause a safe, controlled area to become dangerous in an instant.  

Why does corrective maintenance have a negative perception among industry professionals?  

Corrective maintenance has a poor reputation in most modern maintenance environments because it is associated with breakdowns, equipment failures and disruptions to core business processes. While these issues might have been the case in the past, many modern approaches to corrective maintenance strategically pair it with predictive maintenance practices to avoid these negative outcomes.

When maintenance teams rely on predictive maintenance for critical assets and use corrective maintenance for less-critical ones, corrective maintenance helps reduce costs and more closely focus resources where needed.

How to deploy corrective maintenance in a balanced maintenance strategy

Modern, balanced maintenance strategies rely on multiple approaches to maintain asset health and performance and extend asset lifecycles as long as possible.

Maintenance teams often deploy corrective maintenance alongside predictive, preventive and condition-based maintenance to achieve the best results. Here are some of the factors that they weigh when considering which type of maintenance is right for an asset.

  • Criticality: Critical assets—assets where failure would interrupt core business processes—aren’t typically maintained by using a corrective maintenance approach. Critical assets should be maintained with proactive and predictive strategies that prioritize business continuity.
  • Risk: To select the right maintenance approach for an asset, maintenance managers assess risk surrounding equipment failures, including worker safety and financial and operational impact. Corrective maintenance and run-to-failure approaches are more appropriate for low-risk, low-cost assets, where failure is unlikely to interrupt core business processes.
  • CMMS integration: Modern CMMS tools can dramatically improve corrective maintenance outcomes, lowering the cost or risk and rigorously documenting and analyzing every repair that’s performed. CMMS documentation strengthens compliance in heavily regulated sectors like healthcare and financial services, while lowering the risk of expensive violations.
  • Continuous improvement: Root cause analysis and key performance indicator (KPI) tracking in corrective maintenance processes help maintenance teams improve results over time. Data on failures gathered during corrective maintenance can help enhance proactive, predictive and preventive maintenance methods going forward.  

Corrective maintenance KPIs and metrics

Organizations rely on several KPIs to evaluate the performance of their corrective maintenance programs. The maintenance industry commonly uses these metrics to assist teams in improving and perfecting their maintenance approaches:

  • Mean time to repair (MTTR): Mean time to repair (MTTR), sometimes referred to as mean time to recovery, measures the amount of time it takes technicians to repair a piece of equipment that’s failed and restore its functionality.
  • Mean time between failures (MTBF): Mean time between failure (MTBF) is a measurement of a system or component’s reliability. In corrective maintenance, MTBF is crucial because it helps teams estimate the amount of time a piece of equipment can operate before it is likely to fail again.
  • Duration of downtime: Duration of downtime measures the total amount of time a piece of equipment is unavailable due to a failure or breakdown.
  • Maintenance costs: The total cost of maintaining an asset, including labor, spare parts and operational losses due to downtime.
  • Work order completion rate: The rate at which maintenance teams safely perform the work necessary for maintaining assets. This tracks asset maintenance teams’ efficiency.
  • Failure frequency: The number of equipment failures over a specific period of time. This measures the overall effectiveness of an asset maintenance program.
  • Planned versus unplanned ratio: The planned versus unplanned maintenance ratio measures how much planned, proactive maintenance a team performs against unplanned, reactive maintenance tasks.  

Real-world examples of corrective maintenance

Here’s how corrective maintenance is used across different industries:  

  • Manufacturing: The manufacturing industry deploys corrective maintenance primarily to repair production line equipment after breakdowns. For example, a malfunctioning conveyor belt may need immediate replacement after an equipment failure to minimize downtime and restore normal business operations.
  • Facilities: Building managers use corrective maintenance to repair HVAC systems and other complex assets common in commercial buildings. If these systems fail during peak usage, maintenance teams must perform emergency repairs to restore critical functions like heat, air conditioning and humidity control.
  • IT: In IT asset management (ITAM), common corrective maintenance tasks include restoring servers and network components after failures. This type of activity often involves rebooting systems, replacing failed components and applying patches to resolve software issues.
  • Vehicle fleets: Fleet maintenance teams often rely on corrective maintenance to address vehicle breakdowns. For example, when a truck’s engine fails, mechanics must repair it on-site or tow it to a maintenance facility to make it operable again.
  • Healthcare: In the healthcare industry, corrective maintenance helps restore complex medical systems to working order after breakdowns. For example, a malfunctioning imaging device will cause disruptions in patient care if technicians don’t fix it immediately.
  • Utilities: Utilities organizations rely on corrective maintenance to restore a wide range of assets, including power lines, transformers and water systems. Rapid response is critical in utilities maintenance to minimize disruptions and keep workers and the public safe.  
Mesh Flinders

Staff Writer

IBM Think

Ian Smalley

Staff Editor

IBM Think

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    Footnotes

    1. Preventive maintenance statistics, Gitnux, 2026