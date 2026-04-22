What is corrective maintenance?

In modern maintenance management approaches, corrective maintenance is considered one of the three core types of maintenance, along with preventive maintenance and predictive maintenance. Corrective maintenance encompasses both quick fixes performed immediately after a breakdown and planned interventions performed on a later date.

At its core, corrective maintenance helps teams take corrective actions when an asset fails. Technicians performing corrective maintenance typically execute a wide range of maintenance tasks—from minor adjustments to major overhauls—with the goal of returning the asset to working order as soon as possible.